|
1. I can understand why the Dolphins are uneasy with Byron Maxwell at cornerback. I have never been comfortable with the Dolphins depending on Maxwell to hold down one of the cornerback spots and its no surprise that he’s having difficulty doing so (again). The problem that the Dolphins have is that they don’t have any good alternatives. Head coach Adam Gase explains what the Dolphins are trying to do:
“We’re trying to play physical and really challenge the receivers and let our defensive line get there. Just keep that consistency going. You practice hard and do it right, I think good things usually happen.”
The alternative that’s most commonly mentioned for the spot is Alterraun Verner. The problem? Verner is 5'10". Maxwell is 6'1".
If the Dolphins want more physical play from their cornerbacks they almost have to go with Maxwell. And that’s a problem.
2. The way the Dolphins continue to rely on Maxwell reminds me a bit of the situation with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.
Phillips is a second round draft pick that the Dolphins don’t want to give up on. But its far past time for them to cut their losses, especially now that Davon Godchaux has shown that he can handle the job. The Dolphins are probably thinking they can rotate in Phillips on passing downs which is much better than allowing him to get run over.
But, unlike Maxwell, Phillips has shown me nothing that suggests that he can play defensive tackle in the NFL.
Ideally the Dolphins should have planned for this failure and signed a veteran in the offseason. They won’t do it because they are evidently bound and determined to see what they want to see in Phillips but it’s still not too late to find someone on the waiver wire after this week’s roster cuts should they come to their senses and want to get in another rotational player.
3. No one is going to hear this but tight end Julius Thomas is already showing signs of being this year’s Mario Williams. He can’t block, he’s not getting open, and he’s showing every sign of being a Mike Tannenbaum roll of the dice that came up snake eyes.
I guess we’ll see.
4. This isn’t going to shock anyone but you can count on DeVante Parker seeing a lot of passes this season now that Jay Cutler is the quarterback.
Signing Cutler was the best thing that ever happened for Parker’s career. Past history tells me that Cutler walked into the first Dolphins practice, looked around, found the biggest guy on the field and said to himself, “There’s my guy.”
Most people seem to think that this will cut deeply into Jarvis Landry’s targets. It won’t. Landry will get his passes out of the slot. But other outside receivers, especially guys like Kenny Stills and, most especially, Leonte Carroo, are going to suffer a great deal.
In any case, Parker’s going to get the ball. Whether he’s open or not.
5. I’m very disappointed that linebacker Rey Maualuga is still apparently not in shape to play. The Dolphins need him to be ready to start the season badly.
With the two-gapping Godchaux in front of him taking on double teams, the team needs a linebacker who can read the play and attack downhill to meet the runner in the hole. If the preseason has shown us anything, that is not what Mike Hull is. He’s getting caught flat footed right where he lines up four yards deep in the backfield.
As it was put very well in the Sun-Sentinel on Tuesday, after Lawrence Timmons and Kiko Alonso the Dolphins might not have a linebacker who would get claimed by another team if they were waived.
6. One of the most interesting questions of the Dolphins offseason has been why the over-under for the team in Vegas is only 7.5 games.
Based upon their performance last year, you would think that the over would be a slam dunk. And yet… these guys make their living setting betting lines and they have a bad habit of being right.So what gives?
There are a number of reasons that are commonly given for why this could be.
Last year I wrote about that “new coach boost” that teams with new coaches can get. Every player concentrates just a little bit more because every player knows that with a new staff with no loyalty to any player on the team, every job is up for grabs - more than usual. Everyone is uncomfortable and that can lead to better focus and a boost in performance.
This year that boost is gone. Don’t get me wrong. Adam Gase is a tough coach and I’m sure he’ll do what it takes to keep these guys on their toes to the extent that he can. But the fact is that they’ve all had a year with him now. They know him and they’ve developed relationships with him and, well, they’re more comfortable with him. It’s a different situation and it might lead to a natural let down - one that every team in the second season with a coach might reasonably expect to experience.
But with the Dolphins it's even more than that this year.
There’s a dichotomy in sports in general and in the NFL in particular that comes into play here. Over and over again you’ll hear that teams want to “sign their own”. They want to re-sign their own draft picks to second contracts rather than rolling the dice with free agent rejects from other teams. I’ve said it too.
The Dolphins acted on their words this year. Boy, did they ever.
They took care of a lot of their players with long term contracts - Kenny Stills, Kiko Alonso, Andre Branch, Reshad Jones.
Ordinarily everyone would support this. But this isn’t just one or two guys they signed. It's a good chunk of their most important players. The downside is that they’ve made everyone, well, comfortable. Comfortable financially. Comfortable in that they know they aren’t going anywhere. Secure in their starting jobs into the future. A lot of guys.
The truth is that this is something that we all want - me included - and I congratulate these players. It’s a feel good. And, hey, a little loyalty might boost performance, too, right?
But there’s also this niggling feeling that a little discomfort isn’t always a bad thing. Here’s hoping the 2017 Dolphins aren’t going to make that doubt into disappointing reality.
7. The likely backup tackles for the Dolphins? The inconsistent Sam Young and undrafted rookie Eric Smith.
Look for the Dolphins to rake carefully through the waiver wire to fortify this position along with defensive tackle (as usual) and, as mentioned above, linebacker (as usual) if at all possible. Otherwise they’re asking for trouble again the minute a starter goes down.
8. Is anyone else wondering if it's time to cut ties with Brandon Doughty? He certainly hasn’t done enough to make a case to be the backup on this team (or any other team) entering his second year.
Teams should always, always have a developmental quarterback, especially teams like the Dolphins who have a coach like Adam Gase who can likely help develop one. Matt Moore isn’t going to play forever. A seventh round pick last year, it may be time for the Dolphins to consider other options if they already suspect, as I do, that Doughty doesn’t have what it takes.
9. I like Dave Hyde at the Sun Sentinel, especially when he’s going toe to toe with the smirking Omar Kelly on video. But I have to disagree mildly with him as he compliments Adam Gase on the way that he handled the Jarvis Landry trade rumor.
For the uninitiated, Mike Lombardi was doing his typical troll job by “reporting” that the Dolphins were trying to trade Landry. Lombardi pulls things like this every once in a while to stir things up. Similar statements have never to my knowledge turned out to have anything substantial behind them.
In this case, he’s likely referring to trade conversations that took place before the draft and almost certainly no later than May. That’s neither surprising nor helpful to his readers/listeners, especially when he’s trying to pass it off as something that’s currently relevant.
In any case, Gase responded by sitting Landry down and addressing the issue rather than letting it fester - nice work! The problem is that Gase told him there was “no chance” that he’d be traded. And I guarantee you that’s a lie.
If anyone calls to ask about Landry, the Dolphins have to listen. They might demand something that they think no one will pay this close to the start of the season and that’s fine. That means the chances are extremely low. Perhaps I’m being too picky about it but everyone has been surprised before and the truth is that the chances aren’t zero.
10. Yes, it's a disappointment that Charles Harris hasn’t flashed in the preseason. But all that means is that he might join the long list of defensive ends that needed a year to get their feet underneath them. Gase has it right here:
“I remember when playing Oakland early in (Khalil) Mack’s career, that first year everybody kept talking about how he didn’t have any sacks and when you’re a coach and you’re watching tape, you’re going we don’t want to be the team that gets this guy rolling because he was close so many times. You know it’s just … that’s how it is.”
Another recent example can be easily found in Atlanta where Vic Beasley followed up a disappointing four sack 2015 season with a whopping NFL leading 15.5 in 2016.
Dolphin fans may just need to be patient with Harris. The result might be worth the weight.
This story was written by Tom Shannon. Follow him on Twitter: @bearingthenews
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2017