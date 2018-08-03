|
The Miami Dolphins took a 24-23 lead late in the fourth quarter in their first preseason game Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Bryce Petty connected with former Virginia Tech product Isaiah Ford in the endzone for a six-yard score.
Their only lead of the contest would quickly evaporate, as Tampa Bay drove down Miami territory. Kicker Chandler Catanzaro buried in a game-winning 26 yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining, stealing the victory from the Dolphins.
Here are three objectives Miami must work on before opening the season September 9 versus the Tennessee Titans.
Stopping offense on third downs
In 2017, stopping teams on third down was a major concern last year for the Miami Dolphins, as they often found themselves giving up big plays in crucial moments that kept the defense on the field and led to their exhaustion and made it even easier for offenses to take advantage of them.
Those troubles continued on Thursday night. Several times throughout the match, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were put in third-and-long situations, converting six of 13 third down attempts. Tampa Bay also punched in a touchdown on 3rd and 3.
Getting off the field after third down is crucial to the Dolphins having a strong season, and defensive coordinator Matt Burke will have to make adjustments to ensure that happens.
Leaky defense
Miami’s defense is known to play receivers back, which results in long gains. The Dolphins defense was exposed in the first half. Quarterback Ryan Griffin looked like Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, completing 20 out of 26 passes, for 179 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a quarterback rating of 107.7.
Former FSU product Jameis Winston was near-perfect, completing 11 of his 13 throws for 102 yards, and combined with Ryan Fitzpatrick's statistics, Miami gave up a total of 326 yards in the air alone.
While it's ultimately points that matter, and not the total amount of yards allowed, the fact of the matter is that a defense that "bends but doesn't break" is extremely overrated and is not built for long-term success. The Dolphins need to be able to not bend either, and they have three weeks to get that in order.
Jason Sanders missed field goal
Many Dolphins fans might wonder, “why is one missed field goal so crucial?”
The kicker competition between Jason Sanders, the seventh round pick from New Mexico, and Greg Joseph, an undrafted player from Florida Atlantic, gets tighter and tighter each and every day. Keep in mind, these are two rookie kickers.
On Thursday night, Sanders was true from 29, and 23, but missed from 53. Joseph capitalized on his only opportunity, from 48. It is time to start wondering as to whether Joseph will move up the depth chart before next preseason game at Carolina.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandon_136
