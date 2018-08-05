|
Surprise!
Thursday night, in their preseason finale, the Miami Dolphins put on quite a shocking performance, securing the first exhibition victory against the Atlanta Falcons in blowout style, 34-7. Ryan Tannehill was not starting at quarterback. It was journeyman Brock Osweiler.
Kenyan Drake, paired with Frank Gore, were not the starting running backs. Instead, the Dolphins went with draftee Kalen Ballage. Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson did not touch the football field tonight.
Do you get the hint? Miami, grouped with the second and third teams, arguably put out a masterpiece, with very few mistakes. Here are five players/observations that stood out against the NFC’s Atlanta Falcons:
1. Brock Osweiler
Yes, Brock Osweiler, Dolphins fans. Ryan Tannehill, sitting the preseason finale to prep for the opener versus Tennessee, had a big smile on his face. Osweiler started the night perfect, completing his first six passes on the opening drive, before connecting with running back Buddy Howell on a 1-yard score.
Say what you want, but Osweiler might have earned the backup job battle over David Fales based on Thursday’s gameplay.
2. Kalen Ballage
Ballage, returning from concussion protocol that sidelined him for a couple weeks, scored from nine yards out on a rush up the middle, making it look easy against the Atlanta defenders. On the current depth chart, Ballage is listed as a backup to Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.
However, do not be surprised if Coach Adam Gase throws Ballage in the huddle on third-and-short situations, paired with red-zone opportunities during the regular season.
3. Isaiah Ford
Ford, the former Virginia Tech product, battled an injury throughout training camp. Keep in mind, Ford sustained a season-ending fallout last season.
Leading the team in receiving yards Thursday night with four receptions for 43 yards, Miami might put Ford as the “sixth wide-receiver”, mixed with Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, and DeVante Parker, pending Parker’s health capabilities.
4. No Penalties
For over a decade, the Miami Dolphins have been plagued by an abundance of penalties; even when Joe Philbin was in charge and the team was not penalized often, they seemed to come at the worst possible moments.
That was not an issue on Thursday, however. Miami managed to have just three penalties, for 30 yards. This has been something Adam Gase has stressed about to his football team.
5. Jason Sanders
Sanders, a seventh-round draft pick, most likely solidified his spot as the starting kicker heading into week one. Sanders was 1 for 2 from field goals tonight, including a 56-yard strike.
The one he missed may have been tipped at the line of scrimmage, which resulted in it being short from 53 yards out, though that has not been confirmed.
Greg Joseph, the former FAU kicker, was Sander’s competitor for the role.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BLiguoriSports
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
June 2018