A few points of note as the Dolphins launched into training camp past week.
My own thoughts are along this line but are more conventional. What I envision the Dolphins doing is playing more of what is known as the “Big Nickel.” This is a standard nickel defense with an extra safety rather than an extra cornerback. The defense has become more and more popular as a base defense over the last few years. Fitzpatrick offers the kind of versatility that you need in a third safety to be able to do this.
The Dolphins linebacker corp is not good. If nothing else, this is demonstrated by the fact that most people think the best one is a second year middle linebacker who spent his entire rookie year injured. The defense would also solve a multitude of issues including poor tight end coverage last year. It might also allow the Dolphins to play more aggressively as they would be able to blitz much more effectively out of such a formation.
In any case, it's obvious that defensive coordinator Matt Burke has some interesting chess pieces to work with. In only his second year he remains a bit of an unknown at this point. Right now it's too early to tell but if he decides to stick to his standard scheme rather than adjusting his personnel to get his best players on the field, he’ll be in for some well justified criticism.
The bigger issues came in the running game where Miami’s offensive line struggled mightily and all linemen graded poorly. Consequently, Miami’s running backs averaged just 0.59 yards before contact, which was last in the NFL by a wide margin (Detroit was second to last with 0.96 yards) and well below the NFL average of 1.56 yards before contact.
PFF’s ranking rose to 20th as it considered the state of the offensive lines entering 2018. The sighted the addition of Josh Sitton at the guard position as the reason for this. And it's true that Sitton will improve the pass protection. He might also help to stabilize Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. But, as mentioned in the quote above, the pass protection wasn’t really the issue last year. It was the run blocking that was abysmal and the 32 year old Sitton isn’t going to make that much better.
Gore has had 12 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Admittedly his yards per carry have dropped in recent years, being less than 4.0 over the last three (3.7, 3.9 and 3.7). That’s not a great trend. But he’s been playing behind some pretty bad offensive lines in Indianapolis and my gut tells me he’s going to be a workhorse for this team.
I don’t have a single doubt that after surgery and rehabilitation, Tannehill’s knee will be fine. Indeed, he says it's fine. So if that’s true, why is he still wearing a brace and why is he going to continue to do so throughout the season? If it's just preventative, why isn’t he wearing a brace on both knees?
It could be because, no matter what he or anyone else says, deep inside he’s worried about it happening again.
The major question for Tannehill is whether he can forget about the knee and focus on the game. If he can, he’ll be the same top 17 or 18 quarterback he’s always been and the Dolphins will have a chance to compete. If he can’t, it's going to be a miserable season.
“I’ve told the defensive staff ‘Let’s not wait around,’” Gase said. “‘If we feel like a guy is playing well, give him opportunities, especially with the first group.’
“They feel like [McTyer has] played well enough to be put into that spot and compete with that first group.”
Giving younger players, especially rookies, a chance to show what they can do early would be a welcome change, indicating a much more open mind. It also might be an indication that Gase is putting faith in his coaching staff to bring these players up to speed more quickly.
“You saw a couple of guys drop a shoulder and really reject the receiver or the tight end and our point of emphasis is we need you to wrap up because we’ve seen that enough over the last few years where a guy drops his shoulder and then the next thing you know, that guy doesn’t go to the ground.”
Good fundamentals can take a healthy team pretty far in the NFL. Gase is evidently banking on good team culture and guys doing things the right way carrying them to the playoffs this year. We shall see.
This story was written by Tom Shannon. Follow him on Twitter: @bearingthenews
