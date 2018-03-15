|
When the Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks, they not only rid themselves of $16 million in salary cap commitment, but they also made sure to let the public know that this was another move in the name of changing the culture of the locker room.
And Wednesday night, Landry tweeted a thank you to his former team.
Well, sort of.
The full tweet (sic) read as follows:
While thanking the fans and his former teammates, noticeably missing from Landry’s tweet was the name of head coach Adam Gase, and any of the Dolphins current front office personnel. Dennis Hickey was the General Manager when Landry was drafted in 2014, and Phil McGeoghan was the assistant wide receivers coach that year and wide receivers coach in 2015 (currently the wide receivers coach of the Los Angeles Chargers).
Apparently there is no love lost between Landry and the current regime. Landry, due to be a free agent this summer, wanted to be paid like a top five wide receiver, but the price that the Dolphins were willing to pay was more in line with his expected value, and they didn’t budge. While commendable in that regard, the Dolphins clearly drove a wedge between themselves and Landry, or more accurately, his agent, who apparently over-inflated Landry’s value.
The Dolphins are set to replace Landry with two quick free agent receivers, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, and will likely show a more vertical offense this Fall
