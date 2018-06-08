|
As of late, fans have been giving the Miami Dolphins an extreme side-eye look over the fact that former NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan - most recently of the Buffalo Bills where he teamed up with his brother Rex Ryan in 2016 - has been hanging around the team's recent practices and scrimmage.
Needless to say, Dolphins fans are not happy about this development, given Ryan's extremely mixed results as a defensive coordinator in his career.
Naturally, that's just the tip of the iceberg.
But there's truly no need to be alarmed, as coach Adam Gase made it clear on Saturday after the scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium that Ryan is just visiting.
“He’s just really kind of taking in some ball." Gase said. "I know he’s working around probably a little bit of the country and dropping in some places where he knows people. That’s what coaches, when you’re not with a team, you try to go to a couple places. It’s learning. You’re just trying to keep the knowledge expanding and learning different things, so when the next one comes around, you’re ready to go and your mind is still on football.”
But everyone still wants to know...is he being considered for a coaching position?
“I mean, he hasn’t asked me or I haven’t asked him." Gase said. "He’s just here visiting (Senior Director of Football and Player Development) Joe (Vitt) and a lot of us know him.”
So that's that. Dolphins gear notwithstanding, Rob Ryan is not likely to become a coach of any kind on Gase's staff anytime soon, he's merely visiting as a guest of someone on the team's player development department.
False alarm everyone.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
