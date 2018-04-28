|
It's very obvious why the Miami Dolphins drafted Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki with their 2018 second round pick: the goal is try to turn him into a dangerous seam threat, someone who can instantly offer returning quarterback Ryan Tannehill a large red zone target with sure hands and athleticism the likes of which haven't been seen since Jimmy Graham.
But while no one seems to remember this, Miami has gone this route before, and it didn't work out very well.
Back in 2012, the Dolphins drafted former University of Missouri tight end Michael Egnew in the third round; Egnew was a top performer at the scouting combine in five different workouts, including the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump and the broad jump.
His blocking, however, was notoriously bad. Sound familiar?
Watching film on Gesicki, it's clear that blocking is definitely not his strong suit, much like Egnew, who was rarely - if ever - used as a traditional tight end during his Mizzou days.
He was used as a glorified wide receiver, and when former Dolphins offensive coordinator Mike Sherman tried to turn Egnew into a blocker, things went belly-up in a hurry. Egnew was quickly labeled a bust and he never really got much of an opportunity to be used as the weapon he was at the University of Missouri.
So what are the chances that the current regime makes the same mistake as the previous one?
Based on the way that Dolphins GM Chris Grier talked about Gesicki shortly after drafting him, it seems that the lesson has been learned.
"You see the plays, the height, the vertical jump. You see that, him going up and high-pointing the ball." Grier said. "For us, finding that skill set like that was very important. I think in this league, it’s a matchup league; and with what tight ends can do, he’s got a unique skill set that not many guys in this league have.”
This much is true. As much as the film shows Gesicki is a bad blocker, it also shows that he is a dangerous weapon that can create mismatches anywhere on the field, much like Julius Thomas did during his time in Denver (when he was actually good). At 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds (according to his draft profile), having run a 4.54 at the combine with a spectacular 41.5 inch vertical jump, Gesicki is sure to create a lot of mismatches.
Gesicki is also a very smart football player, unlike Egnew who was notorious for being slow to process the game. So Gesicki has that in his favor as well.
But even knowing this, last season, the Miami Dolphins tried to use Julius Thomas in blocking situations at times, and predictably, it didn't work. Thomas was ranked 64th out of 72 qualifying tight ends in run blocking last season. Knowing this, it is possible that despite the obvious intentions, the Dolphins may still try to put Gesicki into a blocking role every now and then.
Fortunately, Gesicki himself is aware of his weakness and is willing to improve on it.
“I definitely need to continue to improve my run blocking and all that kind of stuff." Gesicki said shortly after being drafted. "Obviously, my best attributes are in the pass game and I need to continue to develop on the other side; but it is something that I’m so excited about. I have great coaching there and I’m really excited just to get to work and do what I know I can do.”
This willingness is a good sign, and many of his teammates and coaches at Penn State talk about how he's a hard worker and they viewed him as a leader to look up to (and not just because he's 6-foot-6). But this does beg the question: if Gesicki is so willing to improve and has been his whole collegiate career, why has he not been able to improve his blocking in four years?
GM Chris Grier offers an answer.
“When you’re 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds … Jimmy Graham was not a good blocker coming out." he said. "These tall guys … Name a good tight end with those types of build that are good blockers at the line of scrimmage? Most of the time it is leverage and stuff and taller guys at the point of attack have a hard time getting down. This guy can bend and do it, and it’s developing that strength and stuff; but a lot of these guys have a hard time and in the college game, a lot of these guys are flexed out in space.
"At times depending on the offense … No disrespect to the coaches there. That’s their scheme and they win, and the kid was a productive player doing that. I think with us, we’ll spend time and he said he wants to spend time working to improve his blocking because he wants to be the best all-around tight end in the game. Every kid says that coming out and we’ll see, but we’re very excited to have him.”
The question here is can he improve his blocking? More than likely, yes he can. Whether he actually will or not is a slightly different discussion. Even those tight ends brought in to mainly be weapons in the offense had to do some level of blocking, and Gesicki - like it or not - will probably have to spend a good amount of time working on that skill.
But on the flip side, there's still no doubting the real reason Gesicki was drafted in the first place. This regime is not the previous one, and it has shown to be much more competent in its handling of players; Gesicki was not drafted to be a blocker, he was drafted to do a whole lot of this:
Bottom line: if Gesicki ends up scoring points for the Dolphins, his bad blocking will be nothing more than a fading memory in the years to come.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
