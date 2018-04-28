|
It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins struggled last year covering opposing tight ends.
From New England’s Rob Gronkowski to Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, it was a constant struggle for Dolphins defenders to cover that position; Miami struggled at covering the big guys, whether on short slants or seam routes, the defenders were always a step behind (or simply out of position, but that’s a story for another day).
In the first three rounds of the 2018 NFL draft, the team addressed that, selecting Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick, and then picking up Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker in the third round. Both players bring a lot of speed to the table.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier says that the ability to match up to opposing players downfield was an important aspect in evaluating players in this draft. And they picked players they feel can get the job done.
“It's a matchup league … it's a lot of matchups and scheming,” Grier said. “So for us, it's finding players that can do more, and add the speed and athleticism for this game. We've struggled at times on defense here. We've played well at times. We're just trying to get players that add more speed and (try to) get more consistent on defense.”
Grier went on to say that Fitzpatrick did not spend a lot of time covering tight ends during his time in Alabama, but Fitzpatrick himself remembers it differently.
“Yes. I did that a lot in college, whether it was at the money position or the safety position." said Fitzpatrick. "I would come down in the box and cover those bigger tight ends, and even when they moved outside I would go out there and cover them just because I’m a physical guy. I’m physical with those guys and I know they can’t run by me, so Coach (Nick) Saban trusts me to do that job.”
It won't be an easy role for Fitzpatrick to tackle with the likes of Rob Gronkowski still roaming the league, but GM Chris Grier suggests it's actually not going to be as hard as some think.
“I think it's easier to cover tight ends than it is receivers,” Grier said. “There's different kind of matchups … but the one thing he gives you, he's a 6-foot, 205-pound guy that runs a 4.45 (40-time) and can run and cover, and he's been a good cover guy. It's a unique skill set at that position and his history of producing turnovers is very good."
As for Baker, Grier adds, “He's just very athletic, first of all. He can turn his hips, he can run and he gains depth. Then it's the speed. (Ohio State said), 'This guy is as fast as Ryan Shazier.' And they were shocked he ran 4.53 (40-time) at the combine. They're like, 'This guy is much faster than that,' and you see that on film. They just constantly raved about how fast this player was, so we were happy to add him."
Grier points out that the huge SAM linebacker of years past is becoming a dinosaur as teams look for smaller and speedier linebacker to win matchups. And Grier feels Miami has been very lucky to now have four linebackers who all have the rare combination of size and speed. Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan, Stephone Anthony and now Jerome Baker give defensive coordinator Matt Burke plenty of options in the second tier of the defense.
And in typical brash rookie fashion, the new kids aren’t backing down from the challenge to come. Baker was asked where he expects to be used in the Dolphins defensive scheme, and was blunt with his answer.
"It doesn't matter. I'm a player that can play anywhere. I make plays, so it doesn't really matter where you put me at. You're going to feel my impact."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018