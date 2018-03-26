|
In perusing the Internet in my never ending search for more NFL information, I came across this concise and to the point comment from Judy Batista at NFL.com:
“What are the Miami Dolphins doing? “The Dolphins have positioned this as a necessary culture change after a 6-10 season, but the bottom line is they have shed a lot of top-level talent in the last two weeks. Gone are Jarvis Landry, Ndamukong Suh and Mike Pouncey. The Dolphins moved quickly on the offensive line, acquiring center Daniel Kilgore and signing guard Josh Sitton, and they added receivers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson, as well as quarterback Brock Osweiler.
"The biggest addition, of course, will be the hoped-for return to health of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. But Suh and Landry – and Pouncey, when healthy – are dominant players at their respective positions and will not be easily replaced. The prism through which every Dolphins’ decision – every AFC East decision, really – has to be viewed: Does this get you closer to overtaking the Patriots? It’s hard to see that in South Florida right now.”
I apologize up front to Dolphins fans who really believe that their team will be better with these offseason moves but I couldn’t agree more with Batista. The difference is that I know what’s going on. What we are seeing is the influence of head coach Adam Gase’s up bringing in the league.
Gase cut his teeth as an offensive coordinator under head coach John Fox with the Denver Broncos. Fox, too, was a big fan of team culture. After falling out with team Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway, probably partly over what personnel changes needed to be made after a successful 12-4 2014 season that ultimately culminated in an early divisional round playoff loss.
Fox then moved on to the Chicago Bears and Gase moved with him. There, Fox and general manager Ryan Pace inherited a team with loads of offensive talent. The problem is that the most talented players were also a pain to coach. Brandon Marshall and Martellus Bennett were wonderful players on the field and gave full effort but they were difficult in the locker room and on the practice field.
Fox and Pace were faced with a choice - coach that talent and get the most out of it possible while live with and minimizing the headaches that sometimes came with it or… punt.
And punt they did, ultimately sending Marshall to the New York Jets and Bennett to the New England Patriots for peanuts.
The result of this improvement in team culture? Chicago went 6-10 in 2015, 3-13 in 2016 and 5-11 in 2017. And just like that, Fox was fired.
Gase may well be on his way to the same fate as he follows his mentor’s path. As he searches for more compliant and obedient football players he arrogantly believes that he can win with scheme if he has players who will try harder to get to the right place at the right time. There’s some truth to that and you may have to occasionally let a player go to accomplish it.
But the Dolphins aren’t letting one or two players. They’re making whole sale changes and, talent-wise, its been pretty consistently for the worse. For example, at slot receiver they’ve evidently decided quantity equals quality. Like you can stack Amendola and Wilson on top of one another and make one Jarvis Landry.
Unfortunately it doesn’t work that way.
It’s still a players game and talent ultimately prevails on the field. The key to unleashing that talent isn’t finding players to lead; it’s leading with what you’ve got. The key isn’t getting bunch of different players; it’s being a better coach. It too bad that Gase hasn’t come to that realization. The lack of perception is almost certainly going to burn him badly before its all over.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Dave Hyde related the other day about how, when he he co-hosted on the Joe Rose Show, former GM Charley Casserly was asked about the Dolphins move for a better “culture.” Casserly said, “Don’t sacrifice talent for character.”
Indeed.
This story was written by Tom Shannon. Follow him on Twitter: @bearingthenews
