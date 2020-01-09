|
It’s September 1st, and that means two things: It’s cut-down day, and suddenly every fanbase wants every single player that’s been cut. Today is the day that every front office hopes to find the treasure in another team’s trash, per say.
Although there is little doubt—it’s really a certainty—that this roster will continue to change, here is the current 53-man roster:
Quarterbacks (3)
My take: I do not believe any team will trade for one of the backups; with that being said, if the Dolphins want to add someone, I might look at cutting QB3 to make the necessary space needed.
Running Backs (4)
My take: One of the better groups on the roster, I can eventually see Ballage taking more carries than Gore. Nonetheless, even if that does not occur this group is dynamic and will be one of the more exciting ones to monitor.
Wide Receivers (5)
My take: The team carrying only five wide receivers heading into Week 1 speaks to their confidence that both DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant are healthy enough to play vs. Tennessee. Some tough cuts were made in this group, highlighted by Leonte Carroo and Isaiah Ford.
Tight Ends (4)
My take: This group may become dynamic, or be entirely absent. Yes, I know that’s not much of a prediction, but the point is that it’s volatile. Most depends on Mike Gesicki and how he develops (and how quickly). FWIW: in my prediction of first touchdown for the season, I chose A.J. Derby.
Lastly, Clive Walford was part of cuts from the New York Jets…and as a Hurricane, I have to say…I want him.
Offensive Line (9)
My take: Another solid group, with solid depth. Which is odd to say about the Dolphins. I’m fully aware of the questions and concerns, I have them too; but the point is simple…this is the best OL group on paper that Miami has put in front of Ryan Tannehill ever.
Defensive Ends (5)
My take: The best defensive group, and it’s not close. Wake and Quinn can be dominant, and a depth of Hayes, Harris, and Branch is one of the better—if not the best—depth groups in football. Also, be on the lookout for Kendall Langford (also considered a DT) to be potentially signed back post-cuts. This move saves the Dolphins a significant amount of money.
Defensive Tackles (4)
My take: The group that’s left to replace the immortal shoes of Suh. Will they be able to rotate, stay healthy, and produce? Not sure. But there are worse DT groups in the league, and being able to remain a middle of the pack DT group, even after losing Suh, is impressive.
Linebackers (5)
My take: Linebackers…what can I say? There’s reason for hope (i.e. McMillan and Baker), but there is also cause for great concern (i.e. unproven talent, Alonso’s decline, questionable depth). This is another group who would benefit from a claimed player. My gut tells me that we won’t see much of a change prior to Week 1, but that isn’t to say that Gase and co. should stop looking.
Cornerbacks (6)
My take: The most disappointing unit of the offseason and camp thus far. If there is a position which Gase and co. should be looking to upgrade, look no further than the CB group. Armstrong and McTyer have made the team at the moment, but not so certain they are there on Week 1. Keep your eyes out on the waiver wire for CB. Lippett was the big cut here.
Safety (4)
My take: You have a dynamic safety in Jones, a dynamic special teamer in Aikens, and a young developmental player in Maurice Smith that deserved a spot on this team. Overall, this group has talent and projectability; I am uncertain if this will change prior to Week 1, but if not…they are in a good place.
Special Teams (3)
My take: What's to say? Everything went as expected.
Current Roster: 52/53
This story was written by Daniel Martinez. Follow him on Twitter: @all_right_Miami
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
August 2018