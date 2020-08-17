|
The Miami Dolphins (0-1), coming off a tough 26-24 preseason game one loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will look to regroup and refocus, as a feisty Carolina Panthers (1-0) squad, who secured a close 28-23 victory at Buffalo stands mere inches away.
Kickoff for game two of the exhibition slate is scheduled for 7:30 P.M., Friday night, at Bank of America Stadium. These two opponents squared off last season, under different circumstances. A regular season football game under the bright lights. Monday Night Football.
It was a Carolina shellacking, as former Auburn product Cam Newton trounced the Miami defense, completing 21 out of 35 of his passes for 254 yards and four touchdown throws, two to wide receiver Devin Funchess, en route to a 45-21 win.
As we all know, do not expect these statistics to pop up Friday night. I like to always say during preseason games for the Miami Dolphins, I am not seeking a win or a loss. However, I am seeking a more consistent play from the rookies, veterans, and first team offense/defense.
During last Thursday night’s contest, the Miami Dolphins three rookie combinations of first round draft selection, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, second round draft choice, tight end Mike Gesicki, and third round pick, linebacker Jerome Baker produced positive results.
Fitzpatrick delivered ferocious hits early on in the first quarter, Baker impressed the Miami coaches with his quickness to making tackles, and Gesicki leaped high for an almost circus-type touchdown in the endzone. All three are in line to becoming the top favorites as starters come Opening Day, September 9, versus the Tennessee Titans.
Gesicki’s recent dominance is key, considering the Dolphins were seeking a tight end, after MarQueis Gray entered the concussion protocol this week. Head Coach Adam Gase has been nothing but pleased with the rookies’ play over the past couple days:
“I have been very impressed with this class." Gase said. "Very impressed. Very football-oriented. There is nothing else.. These guys grind, spend extra time, they study, they know what to do. They’re playing fast. You see the impact. It is noticeable that these guys are going to help us this year.”
As for the first team offense, expect more of quarterback Ryan Tannehill Friday night. Tannehill completed 4-of-6 passes for 32 yards on the opening drive Thursday night, the first time playing contact football in over nineteen months, recovering from a knee injury. David Fales, Brock Osweiler, and Bryce Petty replaced Tannehill for the remainder of the contest.
“I wanted to play more last week." Tannehill said. "Especially my first time playing in a long time, I got the juices flowing and got a taste of the action and I wanted more. But Gase has a plan, he does everything for a reason, and I’m sure I’ll get to play a little more this week.”
On the flip side, the Carolina Panthers are led by coach Ron Rivera, entering his eighth year at the helm. During last week’s defeat against the Bills on Thursday, the Panthers’ Taylor Heinicke, who played his college ball at Old Dominion, took most of the snaps under center.
Heinicke finished the night 7-of-9 passing, 121 yards, and a score. The Dolphins defense on Thursday was lacking early on, allowing easy yardage gains consistently. The cornerback position, led by Xavien Howard, is still a developing product. The Panthers defense, in recent years, has been paced by LB Luke Kuechly.
Coach Adam Gase had comments about Kuechly’s style of play.
“He’s one of the few players that you go against that you might call plays and you know he knows." Gase said. "And he can watch and see how everybody’s stance is. He listens to what the quarterback is saying.”
On the injury report, the wide receiver combination of DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills remains inactive. Stills suffered a left ankle injury Thursday night, an injury Adam Gase wants to keep on notice and prevent any further damage. Parker, on the other hand, has struggled with injuries over the course of his professional career. Parker sustained a broken middle finger in training camp this past Sunday, a play covered by Xavien Howard.
Both Parker and Stills are expected to miss Friday night’s action. All-time, the Dolphins and Panthers have met six times, with Miami winning the first four, and Carolina grabbing the previous two.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BLiguoriSports
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
June 2018