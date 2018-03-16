|
ESPN reports that the Miami Dolphins are bringing back quarterback David Fales on a 1-year contract, giving the team some measure of an insurance policy should something go horribly awry in 2018.
Fales, 27, was a restricted free agent who did not receiver a tender from the Dolphins, one that would have paid him at least $1.9 million dollars. This may be because Miami felt that they could get him on a contract that was even more of a discount.
As the fourth option quarterback in 2017, Fales saw significant action in the final game of the season after starter Jay Cutler received just one series before his day ended. Fales proceeded to complete 29 of 43 passes for 265 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and he was almost able to rally the team back from a large deficit before ultimately falling short.
Back in January, coach Adam Gase stated that he liked what he saw out of David Fales, and his return to the team reflects that impression he claimed to receive.
However, despite Gase's apparent faith in Fales, it's also no secret that the Miami Dolphins are in the market for a quarterback in this year's draft, possibly as early as the first round if one becomes available.
As for Matt Moore? He is not expected to return.
