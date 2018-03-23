|
The Miami Dolphins are apparently still on the hunt for a viable veteran quarterback, as on Friday they brought in free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler for a visit.
Osweiler, 27, has a history with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase from their three seasons together in Denver, so it makes sense that Osweiler would be given an opportunity to speak with Gase now that he's a free agent.
The 6-foot-7 quarterback was given a massive contract by the Houston Texans back in 2016, but he only played one season there as his play was extremely disappointing; he was then traded to Cleveland along with a 2018 second round pick and a 2017 sixth round pick in exchange for a 2017 fourth round pick. The Texans then went on to draft DeShaun Watson, who lit up the league before tearing his ACL.
As for the Browns, they drafted DeShone Kizer, and Osweiler was released before the season even began. Osweiler then landed back in Denver, where he started four games and only completed 55.3% of his passes, and threw for five touchdowns along with five interceptions.
Osweiler has not shown much beyond being a decent backup quarterback, and he does have some familiarity with Gase's offensive scheme, so bringing him into training camp would not be a bad idea, but it almost definitely would not stop Miami from drafting a quarterback this year, which the Dolphins have expressed an immense amount of interest in doing.
This means that even if Osweiler were to be signed, he would likely need to battle it out with a rookie for his roster spot.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2018