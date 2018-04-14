|
Dolphins Cancer Challenge hosts successful third annual celebrity golf tournament
4/14/2018
Cancer is a disease that affects the world year-round, so it only makes sense that the Miami Dolphins - proud founders of the largest cancer fundraiser in all of professional sports - would work hard to raise funds for research all year long.
That is why on Friday morning, the Dolphins organization gathered together at Turnberry Isle Miami in Aventura to host their third annual celebrity golf tournament to continue raising funds for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer center.
"It's a great day for us to be out here," said Jennifer Jehn, the Senior Vice President of the Miami Dolphins foundation. "We're really excited to be out here, have another chance to raise more money, find better cures, better outcomes, but also just to have people come out and fight for the cause and have a great time."
And great times were indeed had, though many of the participants readily admitted that they were not very good at golf, Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain even joked that he might even become the laughingstock of the tournament because his golf game was nothing to be impressed by.
"I'm terrible," he joked. "I went to Topgolf a couple of times, I got a baseball swing so I'll veer to the right a little. I've played golf maybe once in my life on a course, it's exciting to come out and see the guys, and see actual pros play and see guys that are actually pretty good, and me myself, I might be the laughingstock of the tournament."
Thankfully, the cause being fought for did not require McCain or any of the other celebrities who came to support to actually be good at the game of golf. All that mattered was that they were, and their presence and support has done wonders over the past several years, as the DCC has raised over $20 million dollars since its inception back in 2011.
"This is my first year, so I'm happy to be out here, happy to be a part of this great event," said running back Kenyan Drake, whose golf background - much like McCain - only consists of some Topgolf experience. "And I'm not even good at that, so I'm gonna be just driving the golf cart around so that's gonna be my expertise today."
Along with McCain and Drake, celebrity golfers who joined in with the participants included Dolphins coaches Charlie Bullen, Frank Bush, Brian Fleury ,Rusty McKinney; alumni players Dick Anderson, Ronnie Brown, Troy Drayton, Darryl Fullington, Bob Greise, Nat Moore, Bryant Salter, Darryl Williams; and current players Chase Allen, Jake Brendel, Jesse Davis, Davon Godchaux, Matt Haack, Xavien Howard, Ja’Wuan James, Reshad Jones, Drew Morgan, Eric Smith, Vincent Taylor and Sam Young.
In the case of Young, the event is more than just another event that the team hosts, it holds a special place in his heart.
“The DCC and raising the funds for Sylvester, for me, holds a special place,” said Young. “Myself and my family, as a lot of families, have been impacted one way or another by cancer. And the work they’re doing at Sylvester, this is just a small part of contributing and helping to find a cure.”
Truly, the battle seems never-ending. Everyone, whether they are aware of it or not, directly or indirectly, have been affected by cancer at some point in their lives, and as long as there's a battle to be fought, the Dolphins will be doing their part in it, leading the charge for the world of sports.
"Cancer is such a terrible disease," said Nat Moore. "You're always fighting to raise more money, to get better research, to hopefully one day stop the dreaded disease."
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018