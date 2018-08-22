|
One of the bright spots in the Miami Dolphins defense so far this year has been the play of third-year cornerback Xavien Howard, who snagged his fifth interception in the past seven games (including preseason) last week against the Carolina Panthers.
Howard has been a solid contributor in his first two seasons, with 88 tackles, four interceptions, and one sack. Defensive backs tend to take three years to settle into a comfort zone in the NFL, and it’s looking like Howard is coming along ahead of the curve in that regard. He’s been a notoriously hard worker in practice, and wants to earn the respect of his teammates and coaches.
When the Dolphins posted a picture of him on their media site, Howard responded on Instagram with the caption, “Make ‘em believe.”
"I'm just taking advantage of an opportunity that coach gives us,” says Howard. “And just being in the right position at the right time; really just going out there and balling and being comfortable."
Howard credits a great playcall from defensive coordinator Matt Burke for him being in position to pick off Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the second preseason game last week.
"It was just a great call from the defensive coordinator. I just took advantage of the opportunity that I had. I was in the flats in a little bit of a soft squat. Really, it was just reading the quarterback and looking for somebody to come across. I didn't know he was going to throw the ball exactly right to me, but I just took advantage of it."
Howard was tackled short of the endzone on his interception, and has had to endure some ribbing from his teammates for that. "Yes, everybody has been getting on me about the pick-six. Next time when I get the ball in my hands, I'm going to make something happen with it."
And while Howard is turning heads in practices and games, his aggressive playing style does cost him every now and again, as he picked up a pass interference penalty in the same game last week.
"I've been physical at the line,” said Howard. “I saw it on film. At first I thought it wasn't the right call but when I looked on film and looked back at it, I jumped a little bit early before the ball came. It was close. I respect the call."
But don’t expect that to alter Howard’s aggressiveness.
"He's done really well in camp,” says head coach Adam Gase. “In practice I just want him to keep playing aggressive. You're going to get manhandled occasionally. I love his confidence right now. He really takes it personal if somebody throws it on his side. The more we can get him exuding that confidence on other guys, that's really what we're looking for."
Howard gets the same message from his defensive coaches as well.
"We really just want to have tight coverage. It doesn't matter if the ball is away from you. Every time I'm on the field, be close and tight, and really just play."
Howard’s play rubs off on his teammates, which is exactly how the Dolphins would like thing to be. Whether it’s a practice, a scrimmage, or a game, Howard only knows one way to play.
"I treat every game exactly the same,” he says. “It doesn't matter which game, preseason or a little scrimmage we're having. It doesn't matter. I've got to take advantage of it when I'm on the field."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
|
