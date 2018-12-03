|
It is clear at this point that the Miami Dolphins - despite the recent roster purge - are not looking at this offseason as a chance to rebuild, they are still looking to win, and they apparently have set their sights on wide receiver Albert Wilson, emerging as the front-runner for his services according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Wilson, 25, brings a lot to the table despite standing at only 5-foot-9; he has good speed, and he even has blocking capabilities and tackle-breaking power despite his small stature, making him a very flexible player in any offensive scheme. In Kansas City, he became a dangerous weapon, one that - if he came to Miami - could help fill the void left behind by Jarvis Landry.
There is something to consider, however. According to Rapoport, Wilson's market is "hotter than expected," which could be a problem if the Dolphins end up in a bidding war for him. While there's no doubt he would help the offense, there's little chance the team will consider signing him if his price tag gets too steep, especially given the team's cash-strapped situation.
Wilson had a career year in 2017, hauling in 42 receptions for 554 yards and three touchdowns. While the numbers aren't impressive, his film is, which would explain why his market is currently heated.
Bringing in Wilson would do wonders for a currently reeling Miami offense, and there's no doubt that Gase would be able to find use for his services. If there were ever a moment where the Dolphins sent Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant, and Wilson all onto the field at the same time, defense would be hard-pressed to figure out which speedster to focus on.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
