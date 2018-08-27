|
When the Miami Dolphins released All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh for salary cap reasons, everyone looked at Jordan Phillips and second-year player Davon Godchaux to pick up the slack and make up for the loss of an elite talent.
But as the preseason has worn on, it's becoming clear that those two aren't the only ones capable of making big plays when it counts: Vincent Taylor, who was drafted out of Oklahoma State in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft (one round after Godchaux) has also making big plays, even though the amount of chances he's gotten with the starters is fairly small.
"I'm just trying to make a play every chance I get, that's what the coach is looking for." Taylor said after the game on Saturday. "I'm just trying to go out there and have fun, and it's paying off for me."
That's a bit of an understatement, as through his first three preseason games, Taylor has accounted for eight total tackle, 1.5 sacks, a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage, and a blocked field goal that he logged against Baltimore.
A feat that he actually managed to do last year as well.
“I had two last year." Taylor said. "I had one against (Justin) Tucker last year and to go out there and get it again. That’s one of my goals, to block the kick. Every chance to get, I just go out there and make it happen. (Davon) Godchaux gave me a good push so shout-out to him.”
Taylor has had a knack for blocking field goals since his days in college, and to see him continuing that trend at the NFL level speaks highly of his potential and room for growth even as he finds ways to contribute.
Needless to say, the plays he's made have not gone unnoticed by head coach Adam Gase.
“As soon as you put pads on, he seems to show up." Gase said on Monday. "He’s the kind of guy that he’s an old-school football player. He does a great job. When it gets physical, I think he enjoys that. He’s got a knack for getting his hands on kicks. There’s a lot of value in that. To me, that’s a turnover for you, because you’re getting great field position, you’re preventing points. That’s something that can help us.”
If this is only the beginning for Taylor, then there's no telling just how good he can eventually be, especially if he's kept fresh in the rotation along with Akeem Spence, Jordan Phillips, Davon Godchaux and potentially Kendall Langford, who also has done well in run support since his arrival.
With the few chances he's gotten, Taylor has shown that he can be a force. The best part? He's only just now starting to convert his ability into instinct, improving from his rookie year to now.
“I think I improved a lot." Taylor said. "I’m not thinking as much as I was last year. I’m just going out there and playing, not thinking as much.”
Once his disruptive play style becomes instinctual, opposing offensive lines better hope they're prepared.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
