The Miami Dolphins did more than just scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Underneath the stands inside the Hyundai Club, the team was hosting their sixth annual High School Media day, inviting over 110 teams from all across Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties to get a taste of what it's like to deal with the media in a press conference setting.
"It's a great experience for the kids," said coach Steve Smith of the Miami Killian Cougars. "Obviously, they do it in college and they do it in the pros, it's a great experience for them to be able to come out here ... see what it's all about and talk in front of the media, express their thoughts."
As players go through the ranks and make their way to the college level, there are a lot of lessons that need to be learned for them to be prepared for the attention they will be getting on a national level, not the least of which is learning how to handle themselves on social media.
There have been instances where some athletes have adjusted to the new experience better than others, but that does not change the approach that is taken with them.
"The Dolphins showed a quick video before they even stepped in here, and everything is about education." said Shawn Cerra, Director of Athletics and Student Activities for Broward County public schools. "You gotta support them and love them, when the kids set foot on campus, you know they're your responsibility. Every kid's story is different, they come from all kinds of walks of life, and some of them have parents, some of them don't, so you really gotta get to know their story and really understand the individual, and then once you know that, kinda build off that."
As a franchise, the Miami Dolphins have dedicated themselves to growing the game of football in ways that go beyond the field, as proven by the seemingly endless list of charitable causes they contribute to. But even with the emphasis on building up these young players, the Dolphins still acknowledge that they can only offer instruction and advice, they cannot force the kids to follow it.
"Be positive, know what you're saying, social media. Does this need to be said? Does this need to be said by me? And does it need to be said right now?" said Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins. "It's on every level, we don't try to force them, but especially because we're not the coach, we're not the parents, we kinda show them what we look for. [General Manager] Chris Grier, he doesn't speak to these kids specifically, but we talk about when we do our scouting process, that's how deep it goes."
So often players have found their past coming back to haunt them in the form of tweets and old videos of them doing or saying something that they shouldn't have. If the media day can teach these kids - of nothing else - the importance of not hitting send, then that alone is a major victory.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
