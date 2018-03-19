|
With all the high profile releases and trades this offseason, there was some speculation as to whether or not star pass rusher Cameron Wake would remain with the team, but that speculation was shut down as the Miami Dolphins guaranteed $3 million of Cameron Wake's 2018 salary, ensuring he stays in Dolphins colors for at least one more season.
Wake has stated in the past that he would like to end his career having played for only one franchise, and he'd like to end up on the Dolphins' Ring of Honor one day. It's been reported that both sides have even worked on a possible extension so that he isn't playing on the final year of his contract, but no deal is imminent at this time.
At 36 years old, Wake will be playing his tenth year in the league, and is coming off a 36 tackle, 10.5 sack season as Miami's pass rush specialist; he's accumulated a total of 324 tackles, 92 sacks, and 21 forced fumbles during his time with the Dolphins; an incredible accomplishment for someone who merely used to be a CFL standout.
The defense has a tantalizing array of pass rushers on the roster now, including Wake and recently acquired defensive end Robert Quinn, who will likely pair with Wake on the opposite side of the line and drive quarterbacks insane; also on the team is 2017 first-rounder Charles Harris, as well as veteran Andre Branch.
William Hayes is also expected back as a deal has reportedly been agreed to, but not yet signed.
With this move, it is clear that Miami is not treating this offseason as a rebuild, as retaining Wake at this age rather than attempting to trade him while he still has worth to a contending team indicates that the Dolphins believe they can win now with the roster they are putting together.
Hopefully, that belief will become a reality.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2018