Every once in a while, teams are lucky enough to find a player who can best be described as a "diamond in the rough," someone who didn't even receive a second glance until they suddenly emerged and started playing at a level that far exceeded initial expectations.
For the Miami Dolphins, that player last year was offensive lineman Jesse Davis, who played at nearly every position on the offensive line in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, impressing Adam Gase to the point where he wound up playing every snap on offense starting in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.
But despite the high praises from those who watched him on the field, Davis admitted on Friday that he felt he hadn't really done that well last season.
"Overall, I'd say not very good," Davis said when asked how he felt he did in 2017. "But I guess you can say I held my own, it was my first season, played multiple positions. It was fun, I know that, it was kind of stressful at times, but it's also just kinda fun to be in that situation where you're kinda feel like you're gonna sink but you start treading water."
ProFootballFocus ranked Davis 55th out of 80 guards who played at least 25% of their team's snaps in 2017, adding some credence to Davis' admission that he did not do particularly well during the season.
However, watching Davis on film showed that there was a lot of potential in him to be a much better player, and Davis stated that he was determined to improve all aspects of his game, including his overall pass blocking and run blocking. As a result, Davis is now projected to be the Dolphins' starting right guard when the 2018 season rolls around.
Davis, however, has not been told that is the case, and he is going in with the assumption that he will be competing for the starting job at right guard with veteran Ted Larsen, who was signed to a 3-year, $5.65 million dollar contract last season.
"Nobody has a secure job," Davis said. "I love it, Ted's a good friend of mine. It'll be fun to get out there, it'll be pretty fun to just to get that competition going again, especially with Ted. Who knows? Maybe with Sitton too, so we'll see what happens."
The Miami Dolphins voluntary offseason workout program begins on April 16th, which means that soon Davis will soon have the opportunity to begin working on winning the competition he expects there to be at right guard.
