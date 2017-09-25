|
Preparation is key in the NFL, and any lack of preparation often leads to less than ideal results on game day. As it turns out, the Miami Dolphins fell victim to this very scenario, as the they took a brutal loss to their much weaker - at least on paper - AFC East rivals, the New York Jets this past Sunday afternoon.
It was a rough day for everyone on the team, but the one who is perhaps under more scrutiny than his teammates is recently acquired quarterback Jay Cutler, who was ineffective in passing the ball against the Jets secondary, only throwing for a total of 220 yards on 26 completions out of 44 attempts. He also threw a poorly thought out interception, and a touchdown to DeVante Parker that happened in the last six seconds of the game to avoid a shutout.
But that was not enough to truly ease the humiliation of losing to a team that is regarded as greatly inferior talent-wise.
"We didn’t help the defense." Cutler said after the game on Sunday. "The way we played on offense, we didn’t give them a chance. They held them to 20 (points), which is unbelievable the way we played on offense. We couldn’t get a first down those first three or four series. It was first down, second down, third down, punt. You’re not going to win any games doing that."
Player after player came out and admitted that they had a bad week of practice, but it's possible that these statements were made merely in hindsight, as Cutler's comments seemed to indicate that the team - or at the very least, himself - didn't always feel that way.
"We felt prepared going into this game." he said. "We just laid an egg. We’ve got to figure out why that happened this week and practice better and get ready for this next one."
The next game the Dolphins will have will be across the Atlantic, as they go to London to face off against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium. Cutler will have to find a way to bounce back after the miserable performance against the Jets, because the Saints will have a much more dangerous offense with future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees at the helm.
Points will need to be scored.
"I think that game was a wakeup call for us." Cutler said. "We can’t just roll out there and expect it to happen. We have to prepare. We’ve got to be ready each and every game because it doesn’t matter who your opponent is and if they’ve won one game, zero games or 10 games. You can lose each and every week in this league. It’s done. You look at the scores each week and there’s an underdog winning and there’s somebody getting blown out. That happened to us today. It should be a wakeup call for our entire team that we’ve got to get it together."
Cutler was brought in because he has a past with head coach Adam Gase during his time with the Chicago Bears, and because he presumably knows how to run Gase's offense. It is time for Cutler to show that the $10 million investment the Dolphins made in him won't be going to waste.
This story was written by Luis Sung.
