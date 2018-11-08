|
630 days ago. December 11, 2016. Hard Rock Stadium. A crucial December football game, that in recent years, December football games have been absolute meaningless for the Miami Dolphins. At 7-5, Miami was seeking its first postseason appearance since the Chad Pennington, Tony Sparano, and “wildcat” days of 2008.
Ryan Tannehill looked poise and had great protection from the offensive line early on, tossing a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kenny Stills. In the second quarter, Tannehill found TE Dion Sims for a 7-yard score, stretching Miami’s lead to eight.
The Dolphins executed right from the get-go in the second half, as Tannehill’s third touchdown pass of the day went to Damien Williams. In a blink-of-an-eye, disaster struck for the Miami Dolphins. With 1:46 remaining in quarter three, Tannehill, in shotgun motion, threw a dart to WR DeVante Parker, moving the chains for a first down. During this specific play, former Arizona Cardinals defensive player Calais Campbell seemed to collide helmet first into Tannehill’s left leg.
The Dolphins subbed in backup quarterback, and now a former Dolphin, Matt Moore. Moore struggled for the most part, but the Dolphins were able to escape Hard Rock Stadium with a close 26-23 victory. That was not the main storyline, however. Ryan Tannehill suffered an ACL injury in the game, resulting in Tannehill’s absence for the final four games, including the wild-card loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in January.
All hope was for Tannehill to recover, rest, and return to football action for the start of the 2017 campaign. Unfortunately, it went from bad to worse. August 3, 2017. During a training camp practice at Nova Southeastern University, in Davie, Ryan Tannehill sustained an injury to the same leg that caused him to miss some time.
The injury was suffered on a non-contact play, with Tannehill rolling out of a potential pass rush. Tannehill was heading towards the sideline, when he felt a shift in the leg. Coach Adam Gase revealed Tannehill would need season-ending surgery, and just like that, all hope for a second consecutive playoff appearance was washed away.
On August 6, the Miami Dolphins signed former Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler to a one-year, $10 million deal. Cutler would be reunited with Adam Gase. In 2015, Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Bears, while Cutler was under center. The move did not pay much dividends. Cutler and the Miami Dolphins offense struggled for most portions of the season, en-route to finishing 6-10. 365 days later, new hope is restored.
Ryan Tannehill is fully healthy, wearing a knee brace on the left leg. This past Thursday night, for the first time in nineteen months, Tannehill was back at Hard Rock Stadium playing contact football. In his one series of work, Tannehill completed 4-of-6 passes, for 32 yards, averaging 5.3 yards.
The offensive line did a wonderful job in protecting Tannehill. Over 50,000 fans attended Thursday’s preseason battle between two Florida ball clubs, with a majority hyped about the return of a player who is in complete control of guiding the Miami Dolphins to their second postseason appearance in three seasons under Adam Gase.
When speaking to Ryan Tannehill postgame Thursday night, he was filled with emotion when asked about his return.
“It was huge." he said. "I think (it was) probably more appreciation than I normally have for a preseason game. I didn’t make it to this point last year and of course the long rehab process and everything it took to get back to this point. I think more appreciation for just every second that I was out there and I just enjoyed it a little bit more.”
The Miami Dolphins (0-1) will travel to Bank of America Stadium against a tough, feisty Carolina Panthers (1-0) squad next Friday night for their second preseason game. Expect Ryan Tannehill on the football field for more than one series, to get his feet wet with the offense. With the return of the franchise quarterback, along with high expectations this upcoming season, Christmas came a bit early for the Miami Dolphins.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandon_136
