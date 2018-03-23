|
The Miami Dolphins have done some serious revamping to the offensive line this offseason, but now they've brought back one of the key role players on that line by re-signing offensive tackle Sam Young to a 1-year deal.
The financial terms are not yet known.
Young, who will turn 31 in June, can play both right tackle and left tackle, and he helped stabilize the right side of the offensive line when both Ja'Wuan James and Jermon Bushrod were dealing with injuries, starting six games in 2017; he's started in 20 of the 76 games of his career.
He is the third offensive lineman to be added to the roster this offseason, along with Daniel Kilgore - who was acquired from the 49ers in a trade meant to replace the recently released Mike Pouncey, and veteran Josh Sitton, who is here to finally lock down the left guard position after it being a revolving door for the past several years.
Young will add more depth to a reserve list that already includes veteran interior lineman Ted Larsen, second-year player Isaac Asiata, and center Jake Brendel who was given a restricted free agent tender offer.
As stated in the past, the moves being made by the Dolphins indicate that they believe they can make a real push to win this upcoming season, despite the mass exodus of the team's top talent. While Young won't make any highlight reels, he has been one of Miami's most solid backups for the past two seasons, so bringing him back is an excellent decision by the front office.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2018