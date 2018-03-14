|
The Miami Dolphins have done a lot to bolster their pass rush for 2018 so far, but with the recent release of All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, there was a need for a boost in run defense. Late Wednesday night, Miami took care of that need by re-signing defensive end William Hayes to a 1-year deal.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first one to report this news; the financial terms have yet to be revealed.
Hayes, who will turn 33 in May, has versatility as he can play both DE and DT, but he missed six games in 2017 due to a back injury; while he was healthy he was a key rotational player on the defensive line, acting as an amazing run-stopper and making several big plays, despite having a rather low stat line of only 19 tackles and one sack.
But when Hayes made tackles, he made tackles.
Hayes, just like his former (and now current) teammate Robert Quinn, was traded to the Dolphins from the Rams in exchange for a a draft pick, this one being a sixth-rounder. Miami also got a seventh-rounder as a part of the deal, and Hayes turned out to be one of the Dolphins best trades in years before his injury.
Now what he's returned, he will become the third player on Miami's defense that recently played for the Rams, along with Quinn and safety T.J. McDonald.
Hayes was originally on a 2-year deal, but he requested to have it shortened last season so he would get an opportunity to test free agency. The team granted that request, and he later admitted to regretting it. Clearly, if he's decided to return again, he meant what he said. Now, he'll be free to search for mermaids and torture running backs for one more year with the Dolphins.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
