Dolphins release DT Gabe Wright after sucker punching RB Kenyan Drake in practice
8/14/2018
Head coach Adam Gase has never been shy about sending messages to his team, whether it's benching players who are underachieving or are going against the flow of the rest of the team, or straight up sending them packing after doing something he feels is unforgivable.
That happened mere hours after practice on Monday morning, as the Miami Dolphins released defensive tackle Gabe Wright after he blindsided running back Kenyan Drake during one of four skirmishes during Monday's practice.
The most egregious part about the whole thing was that, not only was the fight just starting to die down, Drake was not wearing a helmet when Wright took a swing at him.
That's just not gonna fly, and coach Adam Gase refused to say much about it on Tuesday.
“We moved on. It is what it is." he said. "I know you want more, but that’s all I’m saying about it.”
Wright, who is in his fourth NFL season out of Auburn, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft, and spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Dolphins practice squad back in September of 2017.
Wright has nine career tackles, and has played in a total of 13 games during his career; seven with Detroit in 2015, five with Cleveland in 2016, and one with the Dolphins last season.
Even if the incident had not happened, Wright would have been a long shot to make the roster anyway, so in a way, this just makes it so there's one less player that needs evaluation. But the bigger point being made here is that stupidity and lack of common sense will not be tolerated.
Shape up, or get out.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
