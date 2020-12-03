|
The offseason purge continues as it was announced that the Miami Dolphins released veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
While the news about defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh came as a major shock (to anyone not named Jason La Canfora), this news regarding Lawrence Timmons has been reported for weeks, and is only just now being implemented.
Timmons, 31, had a total of 84 tackles in 2017, but his very brief Dolphins tenure was marred with drama, as he went AWOL before the beginning of the season, only to return to the field a few weeks later after the team gave him a brief suspension.
Now, by releasing Timmons, Miami saves $5,475,000 in cap space while adding $2,750,000 in dead cap, which will already be a significantly high number due to the release of Ndamukong Suh.
While Timmons had a strong impact at first, he wore down as the season went on, and eventually became more of a liability than an asset. Now, the Dolphins will once again look to replace his production through free agency and the draft.
This "culture change" of the franchise is one that is certainly heartbreaking for fans so far, but only Gase and the rest of the front office knows what they're planning. All we can do, is judge the moves as they come.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
February 2018