|
Though the recent roster purge made a little extra cap space so that the Dolphins could play around in free agency, it's clear that they will need more as the offseason continues and a new league year officially begins today at 4:00 P.M., so in order to clear that cap space, the Miami Dolphins have restructured the contract of Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, creating $6.6 million in cap space for this year, per ESPN's Field Yates.
Jones, who turned 30 back in February, has been one of Miami's best defensive players for the past few years, turning into a major contributor at strong safety - both in the box making tackles and pulling off key interceptions at crucial moments.
In 2017, he played all 16 games after injury cut his 2016 campaign short, totaling 94 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries for two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
By restructuring Jones' contract, Miami has made some extra cap space that can either be used to sign more free agents as the Dolphins appear to be all-in for 2018, or to make sure they can pay their incoming draft picks once they're selected. Either way, this means Miami has committed to Jones for the foreseeable future, as restructures mean that guaranteed money gets pushed back into future years, making it tough to swallow releasing a player should something go wrong.
That being said, if there was ever a player that the team could get away with restructuring, it's Jones. Even at age 30, he's proven to be a key player in the secondary, and a playmaker when he's needed. As of now, there appears to be no downsides to this particular decision.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
February 2018