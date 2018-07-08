|
The Miami Dolphins will soon find their way back home to Miami Gardens. On Tuesday afternoon, Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel officially made the announcement that the franchise would be building a brand new, state of the art training facility right next to Hard Rock Stadium, continuing the renovations that have been ongoing for the past few seasons.
This brand new facility will include all the latest in sports science technologies, and will ensure that the Dolphins have all the space they need in order to put the best product out on the field on any given Sunday.
"I think having one organization all pushing the rock up the hill at the same time's really important, I have a lot of confidence in what's happening up in Davie right now." said Garfinkel. "Just really excited about the energy at training camp right now, the most important thing we do as a football organization is try to win football championships, it's been a while since we've done that, and everybody in this organization's working really hard to do that, and I'm just here to support those guys and let them do the jobs and do everything I can to help support them towards that effort."
But the efforts have not just gone towards making sure that the team gets the benefits of this new facility, Garfinkel made it clear that the fans have a large say in what happens as well.
"If we can make the stadium nicer for fans, certainly, we don't exist without fans." Garfinkel said. "So everything we can do to make it better for fans, we're going to try to do ... we really wanna focus on creating different experiences for fans, great experiences for fans, the days of just fans showing up to a stadium, now you really gotta get everything right."
And the front office is doing what they can to make sure they do just that. Since Dolphins owner Stephen Ross initially invested in revamping what is now known as Hard Rock Stadium, over a half-billion has come out of the real estate mogul's pocket in the name of creating the best possible football team and fan experience.
Not only are they building a brand new training facility, they also plan on growing their own sod down in Palm Beach in order to better control the field conditions from week to week, and the outer parking lots have finally been repaved after the fans have called for its renovation for a long time.
The Miami Dolphins do hear the cries of their fans, and they do listen. Garfinkel iterated that if enough fans asked, they would even consider adding a swimming pool to the stadium, though that isn't in the plans as of right now.
But what is in the plans is - of course - the brand new food items that will be available in 2018, which includes some brand new dessert options such as Mojo's Donuts, and plenty of old classics such as Shula Burgers and Bru's Room menu items made for Hard Rock Stadium.
Plenty of variety, and all of it delicious.
It should be noted that with everything that the Miami Dolphins are doing, in adding these new renovations, food items, and a brand new training facility, the Miami-Dade area stands to benefit greatly, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez made it clear that he was very grateful to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for the contributions he's made.
"He put in over $500 million dollars to the renovation of this stadium, which then allowed us to then compete for and get a Super Bowl in 2020, a national championship game in 2021," said Gimenez. "I am certain we're going to be a host city for the World Cup in 2026, and I have a high degree of confidence that we're going to be one of the semi-finalist cities. All of that, we wouldn't have that if it weren't for that investment, we wouldn't have had El Clasico last year if it weren't for that investment.
"We would not have had these great soccer tournaments that we had last month if it were not for that investment, this stadium was getting old, it was getting tired, and we weren't going to get awarded another Super Bowl or these events, had Mr. Ross not made these investments."
New art, new concessions, and a brand new training facility. Relatively unmentioned throughout all this is the new team that the franchise will be fielding for the first time on Thursday, August 9 during their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Miami Dolphins have done everything they can to try and make their stadium and facility the best it can possibly be, and now it's up to the football players and coaches to make it a matching set.
