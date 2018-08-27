|
T.J. McDonald had his fair share of struggles in 2017, even to the point where head coach Adam Gase admitted that the safety situation didn't pan out as well as he had hoped.
But now that he's in his second year in defensive coordinator Matt Burke's scheme, McDonald is coming on strong and is quickly showing himself to be nearly indispensable when defending the run, as he spent a lot of time in the box (near the line of scrimmage) against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, making a lot of stops and even making a key play during a goal line stand in the second quarter that limited Baltimore to a field goal.
"Wherever I'm lined up, I'm gonna make plays," said McDonald. "I definitely am comfortable in the box, comfortable around the action, coming downhill, being in on the play downhill, I'm comfortable with that."
And it certainly showed against the Baltimore Ravens this past Saturday, as during his full half of play time, McDonald made seven tackles, four of them being solo and one of them being for a loss of yards. He also added a pass deflection to his box score during that game.
The 27-year old McDonald was suspended for the first eight weeks of 2017 for violating the league's substance abuse policy, and this led to him being unable to truly participate and get a handle on what he should be doing on the field. But, again, now that he's in his second year and was allowed to fully participate in practices and games, his impact is being felt.
"Just being in the second year in this scheme, understanding what's going on, and just growing with this defense and learning this scheme," McDonald said. "You have to take that next step up and be able to react and take that thinking off and just react and play football the way you know how."
This is where the Miami Dolphins should be taking a good long look at potentially doing what many have been suggesting for the longest time.
Put T.J. McDonald in a hybrid safety/linebacker role and have him play in the box for the majority of his snaps.
McDonald's tenacity and aggressiveness near the line of scrimmage proved itself crucial against the Ravens, and extended play time in that area of the field would greatly shore up a run defense that's been leaky at best and has given up huge runs at worst.
"I think we have to continue to not give up these big explosive runs, it's a big thing for us, we can't give up explosive runs," McDonald said. "We took care of that for the most part, make sure we tackle, swarm as a defense, keep running to the ball ... being on all of our assignments, making sure we're on top of everything. Secondly, just tackling, not missing any tackles."
Tackling has also been an issue in Miami for the longest time, but McDonald has appeared to be one of the exceptions to this issue, always making solid tackles and not letting players sneak past him. This makes him a solid candidate for the hypothetical role that most want to see him in at this point.
It would be a very simple matter to simply have McDonald lined up as a linebacker in the nickel defense, allowing for Reshad Jones and Minkah Fitzpatrick to handle the strong and free safety positions, then Bobby McCain can switch back to the slot corner position, where he is best suited, and then either Cordrea Tankersley or Torry McTyer can take over on the boundary opposite Xavien Howard.
But isn't that why the Dolphins drafted Jerome Baker? Yes, but McDonald is bigger and stronger than Baker, and as previously stated, his value in run support is undeniable at this point.
If Miami wants to shore up the run defense, they should seriously be looking at putting McDonald in a position where he can make more plays than simply putting him and Reshad Jones in the back of the defense when both are better suited as strong safeties.
Rookie DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, however, is very well suited for the free safety position, roaming around the field with range that exceeds both Jones and McDonald in pass coverage, which has been demonstrated in his first three preseason games.
It's time for defensive coordinator Matt Burke to get creative with his personnel and do what the tape has been showing: T.J. McDonald is a crucial key to the Dolphins' run defense in 2018. He needs to have the hard-hitting playmaker thinking inside the box.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
June 2018