After bringing him in for a visit, the Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Brock Osweiler to a one-year deal. The financial terms of the contract have not yet been revealed.
The 27-year old Osweiler has had a very up-and-down career so far in the NFL, he was drafted by the Broncos back in 2012 in the second round, and played as a backup for future Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning for four seasons, though in 2015 he got a chance to start for seven games after Manning suffered a foot injury.
In those seven games, Osweiler apparently did enough to convince the Houston Texans to sign him to a massive new contract in 2016, but he turned into a massive disappointment instead, and he was subsequently traded to the Browns in 2017, and got released by them before the season began.
Osweiler again landed in Denver and became a part of a three-QB rotation as the Broncos tried to find an answer at the position between Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, and Paxton Lynch.
None of those three ultimately amounted to anything.
Now, Osweiler will be reunited with Adam Gase, who was a Broncos assistant from 2012-2014, and he presumably knows the scheme that Gase wants to run in Miami, which would explain why Gase wanted Osweiler as a potential backup candidate. He now joins the incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill, veteran David Fales, and perennial practice squad member Brandon Doughty.
It is expected that the Dolphins will also find a rookie QB in this upcoming draft. The team has reportedly shown significant interest in Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, UCLA's Josh Rosen, and Washington State's Luke Falk.
