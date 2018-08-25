|
The Dolphins curse that was apparently cast by the Ravens years ago continues to plague the franchise as they were defeated 27-10 during their dress rehearsal game. Thankfully, it was the preseason and not the regular season that this happened.
Nevertheless, the loss displayed some very real struggles that have consistently dogged Miami for the past two seasons, not the least of which was the rush defense, which gave up a total of 223 yards on the ground, including a 65-yard touchdown run by rookie De'Lance Turner in the third quarter.
Rookie phenom QB Lamar Jackson, who is still projected to be a backup barring any sudden injury to starter Joe Flacco, also added some running yards of his own, racking up 39 yards on three attempts, one of which was a read-option touchdown run.
But things weren't all bad for Miami, as the starting offense finally scored a touchdown when QB Ryan Tannehill threw a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola, who caught the short pass, maneuvered around the defense and dove into the endzone for the score.
"It was a big play for us," Amendola said after the game. "Tannehill made a good throw, and it was something we needed. It was a good drive."
Miami followed up that drive by gaining 65 yards with just six plays and 45 seconds for another field goal. The big play of the day (besides the touchdown) came on that drive when Tannehill found running back Kenyan Drake going deep down the left sideline for a gain of 36 yards.
And it was a good thing they had that bounce back, because the offense started extremely flat against the Baltimore defense, which was missing key starters in linebackers Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, as well as safety Eric Weddle. Tannehill bobbled two snaps and penalties once again became a problem before they started getting their rhythm going.
The backups, however, continue to be an issue. This fourth preseason game coming up will tell a lot about who deserves to make the 53 and who doesn't, because if things don't improve in a hurry, then the depth on the roster projects to be a serious problem when the regular season rolls around.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
