Another shocking move as the Miami Dolphins reload on talent after their recent roster purge, as they are set to sign former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, according to NFL Network's Dan Hellie.
The contract, according to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, is reportedly in the neighborhood of 2-years, $12 million dollars (with incentives) with $8.25 million guaranteed.
Amendola, 32, has played nine seasons in the NFL, four with the Rams, and the other five with the New England Patriots, where he was used as one of Tom Brady's regular weapons along with Julian Edelman. Now, he'll apparently move to Miami where he will be able to take more money than what he would have been offered with the Patriots.
In his nine-year career, Amendola has accrued a total of 426 receptions, for 4,109 yards and 19 touchdowns, and he's made his mark as being a quick, smart route-runner with reliable hands, something that the Dolphins seem to be focusing on as they retool their offense.
Jakeem Grant, who was projected to get more snaps in 2018 thanks to the departure of Landry, took to Twitter when the news was broken, indicating his excitement towards playing on the same team as the nine-year veteran.
It will be interesting to see where the team goes from here, as the wide receiver corps now seems to be very crowded. Only Adam Gase knows what he's got planned at this point, perhaps he has some surprises awaiting us in 2018.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
