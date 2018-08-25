|
As the list of the Miami Dolphins inactives comes out, one name in particular stands out above the rest, but because of his name's absence, rather than his name's presence.
Veteran running back Frank Gore, who has been left out of the first two preseason games - presumably for precautionary reasons - will be active and available to play for this third week against the Baltimore Ravens.
It makes sense for head coach Adam Gase to be cautious with the 35-year old running back, saving him for when it really counts would be prudent. However, Gase is aware of Gore's desire to play, and there's a chance the future Hall of Famer might get on the field at last.
“I never said I wasn’t (playing him)." Gase said on Thursday. "I just know he’s played a lot of football. He’s a running back. I don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of veteran running backs go through the entire preseason not playing and go Week 1 and they’re fine. I know Frank wants to get out there and get hit a couple of times and probably get in the stadium and kind of get that first time over with.”
The players who are inactive for Saturday's dress rehearsal are:
The most notable of these is Parker, who is currently nursing a broken finger after having a pass in the endzone in practice broken by up and coming cornerback Xavien Howard. Parker's durability has been an issue since he was drafted back in 2015, and his effort level has been called into question in recent seasons.
While it's unlikely Parker is any danger of not making the roster, him being absent for the dress rehearsal does give the likes of Albert Wilson a lot more spotlight time to showcase what he can do.
QB Bryce Petty was recently sidelined with an oblique injury, and led the last units to a touchdown in both of his appearances. While Brock Osweiler and David Fales continue to battle it out for the backup job, it would have been nice to get a chance to see what Petty can do with perhaps the second-stringers.
Safety Trae Elston, who was claimed off of waivers from the Bills late last season, has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Rookie running back Kalen Ballage is still out with a concussion.
Linebacker Mike Hull is out with a knee injury.
Jake Brendel's calf has been a problem since the first day of training camp, and his missing the third preseason game and still unable to practice does not bode well for his chances at this point.
Wide receiver Leonte Carroo has an injury to his groin, and with him fighting for a spot on the roster, his chances are growing increasingly slim as he is no longer practice squad eligible. At this point, it's likely Carroo will be suiting up for another team when the regular season rolls around.
Last but not least, veteran DE William Hayes is out with a hamstring injury, though he has been doing rehab work in recent practices.
"He’s wearing me out right now about playing this week, but we’ll be smart with that." Gase said on Thursday. "That was a pretty severe hamstring (injury) he had. That was one of the longer ones that I’ve been around.”
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
