|
The feeling was electric at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night, the music was pumping, fans were cheering, and everywhere you turned there was something to do as the packed-in crowd awaited the announcement of the Miami Dolphins' 2018 first-round draft pick at the annual draft party presented by Publix.
"It's exciting," said former Dolphins running back Tony Nathan, who was one of several alumni in attendance. "Just to be back in the house again."
Activities were abundant in the stadium, including tours of Hard Rock Stadium's new luxury spaces, appearances by the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders, a live show of "The Audible" featuring insider analysis and exclusive interviews with current and alumni players, official draft merchandise for sale, and a garage sale of signature Dolphins items with proceeds going to benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundation.
The annual draft party is also one of the rare occasions where fans can interact and get autographs from some of their favorite players in Dolphins history, even as they cycle through the memories playing through their minds about their experiences during the draft.
"It's déjà vu," said former Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain. "I can remember this day, matter of fact 20 years ago, I got drafted in '98. It was nerve-wracking, I don't think I ate breakfast. I was at my home in New Orleans around family and friends and just waiting for that call. There were some guys saying I was going first round, some guys saying I was going second round, so I knew I was going first day, I just didn't know which round. Got to that 44th pick, you know before they show it on TV, the coach actually calls you, so I got the call in front of family and friends, it was total jubilation."
Surtain was also asked about the cornerback and safety prospects in this year's draft, and he said that it had a lot of good ones.
Which is good, because the Dolphins decided to go that route and drafted Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick, which was received by the fan base with a lot of excitement.
Of course, as with any draft pick, the reaction was not unanimous among the fan base, there were some who were hoping that the Dolphins would draft a quarterback to compete with incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill. But most fans were either okay or thrilled with the Fitzpatrick selection, as it opens up a lot of opportunities for the defense to get creative.
"I'm satisfied with the pick," said Manny of Dolfan Bandits. "I would have liked a quarterback just for the fact that I would love Tannehill to have some type of competition, he hasn't really had any competition since the time he came here. But overall I'm satisfied with the pick."
Coming together as fans to celebrate the arrival of a new young potential star is always a grand time for all, and if all goes well, the party may even continue long into the night next year, as the Dolphins will - hopefully - be picking much later in the first round, indicative of their success.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018