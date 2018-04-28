|
It seems like the Dolphins braintrust have made a commitment to getting freaky athletic in this draft. All scored well in their #RAS (Relative Athletic Score) Only one, Smythe with a 6.21, scored lower than a nine out of ten. I am a believer in athletic trait based drafting. Seattle drafts based off elite athletes. This helped them get one of the fastest defenses in the history of the game.
Jerome Baker is a new age linebacker. Gone are the days of the 260 pound middle linebackers who wear giant neck rolls, and only operate from B-gap to B-gap. Now the NFL is moving towards bigger safeties that fly around the field and can cover tight ends, running backs, and bigger slot WRs.
I would not consider Baker as an instant starting linebacker. He has some things he needs to clean up, but he has all the talent in the world to become a very good linebacker in the league. I can see greatness within him. His great plays are really good, and I haven't seen just terrible play from him. I would like to see more intensity from him on a consistent basis.
Baker's strength is his quickness. Watch how he swiftly skirts past two blockers to make a tackle for loss.
Baker's change of direction quickness is displayed on this play. Here Baker is lined up just wide of the left tackle. He is sent on a blitz. When he recognizes the screen pass. He quickly changes directions and chases the running back.
Baker uses his quickness to avoid blockers on this play. I looks like a matador.
I love how Baker takes on the blocker instead of letting the blocker get on him. He forces the ball carrier back inside.
Baker runs with Ian Thomas on a curl route. He is step for step and turns when the ball is in the air. TE/RBs in the passing game killed the Dolphins in the past. It seems like Grier was determined to fix this problem in this draft.
It's Baker on Baker violence! Jerome Baker demonstrates good acceleration on this play, and he's able to recover after initially biting early on the delayed snap from Mayfield.
I don't know if there is any analysis with this play it is just awesome. I do like that he skirts the blocker.
Baker weaves in and out of traffic on this play, avoiding a couple of blockers on his way to the ball carrier, though he doesn't really get to impact the play.
So what I want to see improved from Baker is his intensity. That is a scary thing to hear. Some guys play like their hair is on fire. I want Baker to have some of that intensity. Perhaps it will emerge if he starts playing with his old teammate Raekwon McMillan again.
Baker certainly has a lot of things going for him, his speed and athleticism makes him a dangerous asset on defense. But he has to work on his instincts and he needs to make his intensity match his potential of he wants to truly shine. Time will tell if Adam Gase can draw that out of him.
This film review was written by Matthew Knowles. Follow him on Twitter: @M_PorterKnowles
