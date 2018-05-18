|
Some people were puzzled and upset with the Smythe pick because the Dolphins picked a tight end in the second round. But general manager Chris Grier did the same thing last year when he doubled down on defensive tackles, selecting Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor.
I'm a big fan of this strategy. Draft picks are more likely to bust than to succeed in the NFL. Taking two at a weak position helps your chances of success. I think people see Smythe as a blocking only TE but the little evidence there is with him as a receiver is promising. He looks athletic enough in his routes. He can high-point the ball. I believe Grier and Gase see potential for Smythe to be more than just a blocker. He can also be a weapon in the passing game.
Here, Smythe is lined up at the snap at the H-Back spot at the bottom of the formation. He is blocking the bottom defender, #4 on the defense. He demonstrates great blocking technique: hands are inside, good pad level, and he keeps his feet moving, giving the running back a nice, wide hole to run through for a first down.
Smythe displays a great down block on this play, helping bring down the defensive end and making a pile that the rest of the defense has to get past to reach the running back, allowing for another first down. He is better than some offensive linemen in this draft at blocking.
On this play, Smythe shows off his seal blocking skills. He gets his feet into position, locks on inside and keeps his feet moving, handling a bigger D-lineman on this outside run attempt. Unfortunately, through no fault of Smythe's, the play doesn't go very far.
Recall how often screen passes seem to be called in the Adam Gase offense, and how often they seem to fall apart due to sub-par blocking. Here, Smthye gives a great screen block, taking the linebacker (#6) out of the play instead of allowing a free run to the ball-carrier. The importance of this in Gase's offense cannot be stressed enough.
Notre Dame's offense is very run heavy, but in all honesty, they didn't use Smythe in the offense nearly enough. He shows enough athleticism and soft hands to be a weapon in the passing game. Watch here as Smythe runs a nice square in on this play.
Here, Smythe gets open on a deep post route and catches the pass for a touchdown. It's plays like this that indicate that he has more to offer on offense than just blocking. At 6-foot-5, it's catches like these will help him get opportunity on passing downs, particularly in the red zone where his size will come in handy in tight spaces.
And finally, while it may seem like fellow rookie tight end Mike Gesicki has cornered the market on making spectacular catches, Smythe shows that he too has some ability, as he high-points the ball in the flat on this play.
This film review was written by Matthew Knowles. Follow him on Twitter: @M_PorterKnowles
