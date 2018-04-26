|
The NFL draft is one of the largest chess games in sports. Teams are carefully watching what other teams do, deciding when or if they should make a phone call which will either cripple an opposing team or potentially set their team for the next ten years.
For the Miami Dolphins, their first round pick stands as the 11th overall, which means there will be plenty of talent to choose from when their turn finally arrives, assuming of course they don't find a way to trade up for a player they're in love with, or move down to try and get their hands on more draft picks.
"We kind of divide up the teams a little bit and we try to get a sense of what's gonna try to happen the best we can, touch base with as many teams as possible," said Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum during the pre-draft press conference. "Until we’re three or four picks away, you really don’t know what’s going to happen. I think the reason for that is because there are other trades that we can’t project. If we think a team four spots ahead of us has a certain need, but a different team trades up with a different need, that’s going to affect where we’re going to go."
The projection of the first five picks has been muddled by a lack of consensus over what direction the teams will go in, recently the rumor has spread that the Cleveland Browns want to select Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield over USC's Sam Darnold, and the New York Giants - who select second overall - could either pick Penn State RB Saquon Barkley or the next quarterback in line, whoever that may be.
If Miami does decide to trade up, the amount of ammunition they have to do so is somewhat limited. They could package one of their fourth-rounders and a player (candidates include DeVante Parker, Andre Branch, Ja'Wuan James), or they could try to raise the stakes for the likes of Mayfield.
Either way, one thing is abundantly clear, things will quickly narrow down as the 11th pick creeps closer.
“I was joking with Chris (Grier) about this that if you have the 11th pick, there are eight guys you love. If you have the eighth pick, there are five (guys you love). That’s just one of the axioms. Maybe we wind up trading back. You never know. I think we feel really good about our preparation. We’ll see how it unfolds when we get to 11.”
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
