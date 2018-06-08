|
The Miami Dolphins front office apparently never sleeps, as late Monday evening, the team announced that they added veteran running back Jeremy Langford, who reunites with head coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains who was on the coaching staff during his Chicago Bears tenure.
Langford, 26, had the best season of his career back in 2015 - his rookie year, which is the year that Gase and Loggains were the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach respectively. In that season, they utilized a running scheme very similar to the one they ran at East Lansing, where Langford racked up nearly 3,000 yards and almost 40 touchdowns in a two-year span.
His 2015 season saw him rush for 537 yards with 3.6 yards per carry, and six rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, he tacked on 22 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown, showing that he has some potential as a dual threat running back.
Things fell off for Langford in 2016, however, as he was soon overshadowed by rising star Jordan Howard, who - as a fifth round pick from the 2016 NFL draft - established himself as a potential workhorse running back, while Langford only contributed 200 yards and four touchdowns, averaging only 3.2 yards a carry.
Langford also suffered an ankle injury that limited him in 2016, further contributing to the emergence of Howard.
He didn't play in the NFL in 2017, and is now getting a chance to redeem himself back with the coach who helped get his career started.
This may seem like another ill-fated attempt by Adam Gase to recapture his glory days as an offensive coordinator, as he's already failed to revitalize the careers of the likes of TE Julius Thomas and QB Jay Cutler despite having previous history with them, just like he currently has with QBs Brock Osweiler and David Fales, both of whom are fighting for the primary backup job.
But there's very little to lose in signing Langford, as the top three running backs seem to be set with Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, and the already impressive rookie Kalen Ballage. As it stands, Langford is most likely competing with Senorise Perry, Brandon Radcliff and Buddy Howell for the fourth running back job.
Further cementing Langford's status as merely a competitor is the fact that there's been no mention of any of the running backs suffering any injuries at the time of the signing.
Considering Langford only has two seasons of NFL play time under his belt and he's still relatively young (by running back standards) at 26 years old, there's no reason to believe he doesn't have anything left in the tank. We will see how quickly Gase gets him involved in the offense when practice begins on Tuesday.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
