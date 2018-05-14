|
J-Train goes off the rails. Former Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi in legal hot water
5/14/2018
Former Miami Dolphins and current Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is the subject of a lawsuit that alleges some rough behavior while staying in a mansion in the Los Angeles area.
Ajayi rented the house and threw multiple parties after the Eagles won the Super Bowl in February. The owner of the property told Ajayi not to throw any parties while staying there, but Ajayi ignored him. The owner allegedly tried to collect $5,000 to cover damages for each party thrown, but when confronted, Ajayi supposedly shoved the owner in the chest and refused to pay the $25,000 in accumulated penalty fees.
Ajayi, 24, was traded from Miami to Philadelphia during October of the 2017 season. He rushed for 873 yards during the season and added another 57 in the Eagles Super Bowl victory. He has one year remaining on his rookie contract, and is expected to be the Eagles lead running back this season.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2018