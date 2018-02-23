|
Former Miami Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin taken into custody after threatening Instagram post
Once again the Miami Dolphins BullyGate scandal comes back to haunt the franchise; former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin has been taken into custody after Harvard-Westlake High School in California (Martin's alma mater) was shut down due to an ominous post that was posted on Martin's private Instagram account, per ABC News.
The post, which tagged former Dolphins teammates Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito (now with the Buffalo Bills) included the caption: "When you're a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge."
The photo shows a shotgun and 18 shells.
According to KTLA, the school was closed due to “a possible security threat posed on social media.”
“Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name,” the school’s statement reads. “Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able."
This situation comes merely nine days after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where 17 people were killed.
Martin, a former second round pick of the Miami Dolphins back in 2012, and only played for the team for about a season and a half. Halfway through the 2013 season, Martin left the team and accused former teammates Incognito, Pouncey, and ex-lineman John Jerry of racism and verbal and emotional abuse.
This of course led to the NFL-appointed Ted Wells investigation, in which it was determined that the accusations were true, and the three players had engaged in abusive behavior. Incognito was suspended halfway through 2013 and never played another down for the Dolphins as a result of the scandal, while Pouncey - as of now - is still a highly-paid player on the Miami roster.
Martin has not played football since 2015, and has a long history with battling depression and suicide attempts.
While the Miami Dolphins organization declined to make any official comments, the Miami Herald learned that the team’s director of security reached out to the NFL and made the league aware of the post; the Dolphins are pleased that whoever became aware of Martin’s threatening Instagram story informed the proper authorities before any potential harm could come to others or himself.
It would seem that the core of the issue was not reached during the BullyGate investigation, and so we can only hope that now, Martin gets the help that he so desperately needs
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
