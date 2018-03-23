|
Former Miami Dolphins owner and billionaire businessman H. Wayne Huizenga dies at 80
3/23/2018
The South Florida community has lost one of its greatest icons, as billionaire businessman and former South Florida sports owner H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80.
“He succumbed to a decades-long battle with cancer. He was treated for cancer for years,” said Bob Henninger, executive vice president for Huizenga Holdings. “He fought a great fight. He died quietly.”
Huizenga - besides being the former owner of the Miami Dolphins from 1994-2008 - was also the original owner of the then Florida Marlins and the NHL's Florida Panthers, and was also a devoted philanthropist, much like his Dolphins successor Stephen Ross, who he sold the team to after the end of the 2008 season.
“Wayne Huizenga was a seminal figure in the cultural history of South Florida. He completely changed the landscape of the region’s sports scene with his purchase of the Dolphins coupled with his pursuit of expansion teams in both Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League." Ross said. "Sports fans throughout the region owe him a debt of thanks for his stewardship of the Dolphins and for his vision and initiative to positively impact our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”
Huizenga is the only businessman to launch three different Fortune 500 companies: Waste Management, Blockbuster Entertainment, and AutoNation; with his philanthropic tendencies, Huizenga and his family supported the American Cancer Society, the Performing Arts Center Authority and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, among many others.
In the hearts of minds of those that knew him, he was also one of the nicest men they ever met.
“Mary Anne and I were saddened to learn of Wayne’s passing. No one was a bigger Dolphin fan than he was, and no one wanted to see the team win more than he did. He supported the team in every way possible, and no one could have asked to work for a better owner." said Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. “But as wonderful as he was as an owner, he was even better as a person. He was truly a great friend who showed compassion and caring for everyone he knew and many he didn’t, as evidenced by his wonderful work in the community. We lost a great family man, businessman, sportsman, philanthropist, and friend, but most of all, a great person. He will be missed.”
And that's just the tip of the iceberg, as many individuals close to Huizenga and the Dolphins organization took to Twitter to express their sadness towards the passing of a great man.
Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor also had some things to say about the passing of Huizenga.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Huizenga’s passing this morning." said Taylor. "Mr. H was an amazing man who was a part of my development from a young, wide-eyed rookie to an established, veteran player who was always treated with respect, fairness and kindness. It is hard to put into words how much I learned from him, both from our direct interaction, and simply by watching and marveling at his prowess as a businessman and a team owner.
"It is not a coincidence that every coach during his time as the Dolphins owner raved about working for him, and I can say from experience that as players, we felt the same way. Mr. H was class personified in the often cutthroat world of professional sports, and the mark he made on the Miami Dolphins, and the landscape of South Florida sports as a whole, can never be forgotten.”
There were also some words from former Dolphins legend Zach Thomas.
“I truly was saddened when I heard of Wayne’s passing." he said. “He truly cared for the Dolphins and did everything he could to help us win. But he also took a personal interest in everyone on the team, no matter who he was. I remember early in my rookie year, when I was still trying to earn a spot on the team, he stopped me in the hall, knew a lot about me, and asked me how I was doing. I couldn’t believe it, but that shows you the type of person he was.
“His kindness and generosity is really what defined him. He was a legend not only in business but in charity, and he made a difference in so many people’s lives. And in the end, it’s not the Dolphins, or even what he did for South Florida sports that will be his legacy – it’s what he did for the people of this community.”
There's no denying what Huizenga and his family meant to the South Florida community for all these years, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him, as well as the Dolphins fans who grew to love the team under his ownership.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
