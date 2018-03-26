|
One of the more familiar names in the Miami Dolphins defensive backfield will be missing this year, as safety Michael Thomas has signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants.
Thomas went undrafted out of Stanford in the 2012 NFL draft, and was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. Where he spent two years on their practice squad. Late in the 2013 season, the Dolphins signed him off the 49ers practice squad, and in his first NFL action, he broke up a pass in the endzone, and then intercepted Tom Brady in the endzone to seal a win for the Dolphins.
Thomas has been a special teams stalwart, serving as a team captain, and was a stabilizing player in the secondary for Miami, including 24 starts from 2014-2017. He leaves Miami with just the one career interception, but it was a play he and most Dolphins fans will remember the rest of his life.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball
|
