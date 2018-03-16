|
Organizational structure should be developed before anyone is hired and remain consistent throughout ownership of franchise. Not having a documented organizational chart, and/or not following the chart leads to confusion, dissension and inevitably a power struggle. The most common organizational structure for NFL teams is:
Another possibility for organizational structure is shown below, where the G.M. would report directly to the head coach and the head coach to the owner:
I am in favor of the first example but both examples have proven to be successful for franchises.
Distinct responsibilities need to be assigned to each member of the organizational structure. For the purpose of assigning responsibilities, I will do so based off the first example of organizational structure. Responsibilities will be set as follows:
Owner/CEO –
GM/VP–
Head Coach –
Director of Scouting –
To elaborate on the aspect of this system that will lead to greater team success, it begins with applying accountability in player contracts. Players who are seniors in their specific units, (O-line, WRs, RBs, TEs, QBs, D-line, LBs, Secondary, Special Teams) should become part of the player management team and receive incentives based on the production of their overall unit.
The player management team should meet with the head coach weekly to discuss issues/players preventing greater success. All players should receive incentives based on the success of their unit but not to the degree of the players that are part of the player management team. The head coach will review the recorded results of measurable player expectations from the week before with the player management team as well as conveying the expectations for each of the team units for the upcoming week.
The player management team is responsible for working with players in their unit to improve overall success of the unit as well as players individual success. This system will instill the value of players holding each other accountable at all times.
Players taking part in conduct on or off the field that results in outcomes detrimental to the team will be held accountable by their fellow players due to the effect on contract incentives. The end result will be continual improvement in each unit and over team success.
To ensure players recognize management’s commitment to the players accountability/management system players should not be replaced by high salary free agents. For example, if a starting QB is injured in preseason, management will not dive into free agents to replace the injured starting QB, rather the next QB in line will replace the starter and management will evaluate if a backup QB addition is warranted.
Elite free agents will avoid being added except in a situation where the team is a contender missing only a piece or two to get them over the top, (i.e. Patriots brought in Darrelle Revis as a 1-year rental and won a SB with him). Generally free agents should be slightly above average players coming off their rookie contracts who have steadily improved over their rookie contract.
This free agent strategy leads to the possibility of free agents reaching elite level while under a low salary. Again, free agency should be limited to addressing gaps and when needing a missing piece to win Super Bowl. This system will also lead to additional compensatory picks and less salary cap issues.
This system can be implemented through a complete rebuild only, including front office, scouting department, coaching and most importantly the owner must buy in and convey his full to support when hiring department heads. Additionally the incoming GM must be committed to ridding the team of current high priced contracts.
This Voice of the Fan story was written by Curtis Knisley. Follow him on Twitter: @CurtisWKnisley
|
