What is there to say about Jarvis Landry that hasn't already been said?
Landry wants to get paid, and quite frankly, the man deserves to be paid. His career so far has him at just over 4,000 yards and right at 400 receptions, he has shown that he has both the ability and determination to be a dynamic part of any offense. So why aren’t the Dolphins paying him the money he wants?
Well, for starters, Landry has been known to have a little too much passion at the wrong times, which can be a detriment to a team in crunch time. He also has dealt with some off-the-field issues over this last season. The Dolphins don’t want to give him top-dollar because they are scared of what he might cost the team if he doesn’t figure out how to contain that fire that the fans definitely love.
Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if the big dogs upstairs aren’t paying him because of a receiver that they could potentially get at the 11th spot in this upcoming draft: Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk.
Kirk has shown himself to be a top 20 draft talent in this upcoming draft, so there is the potential for Miami to actually land him, yet I surprisingly haven’t heard the Dolphins as being linked to Kirk. He makes so much sense for them to take. Especially if we let someone as sure-handed and deadly with the ball as Landry, walk.
Kirk is roughly the same size as Landry - both register in at 5'11" and roughly 200 pounds - and also gets a ton of receptions each year. Kirk has solid hands and is actually more of a vertical target than what Miami gets from Landry. He has great speed and explosiveness to make it very difficult to guard him one-on-one. In the Belk Bowl, a game in which he didn’t have to even play in, Kirk made 13 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Now I know Wake Forest isn’t playing with the blue chips, but to show that kind of heart in a bowl game that means nothing to a man who is about to make millions shows me how dedicated this guy is to his team.
I'll end this by saying that I believe the Dolphins should try their very best to keep Jarvis Landry on the team. I’m sure the fans want him back, the coaches want him back, and I can guarantee you that Ryan Tannehill wants him back. But, at the end of the day the NFL is a business, and the Dolphins have shown in the last 10-15 years that they don’t handle business well.
I will say that in the last couple of years we have finally started to keep our own home-grown talent, but that’s not to say we will get to keep Landry. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him making spectacular plays on another team next year, and you shouldn’t be either, but if he is just hope that Miami grabs Kirk to make it a little less bitter.
This story was written by Nate Tucek: Follow him on Twitter: @ntucek
