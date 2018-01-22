|
Ignore the noise.
That’s my advice when it comes to the brew-hah-hah between Jarvis Landry and the Dolphins as negotiations take place for a long-term extension with the club.
Landry’s agent, Damarius Bilbo, {has been going on the defensive} after Landry’s attitude and professionalism was.
“The team has the right to use their methods and to do what they think is best, if that is to wait it out or to (franchise or transition) tag him. Mike Tannenbaum is a great guy. Adam Gase is a very passionate guy. Chris Grier is a very intelligent guy. They have everything they need to get this done. It’s been an open line of communication. It’s always been, ‘call me,’ which is why it was shocking to me to see some negative anonymous comments made in the media. The timing is very interesting. But it’s a process.”
Bilbo has the right attitude. These kinds of tactics, where the team anonymously degrades the player in the media in order to bring the price down, are not uncommon around the league. The same scenario played out last year in negotiations between the Steelers and Antonio Brown where word was that {Brown’s act was “wearing thin”} last year.
They are doing it again with Le’Veon Bell this year. In the end the Steelers got the deal done with Brown just as they will get the deal done with Bell. Because they need him and they know that they need to make him the highest paid running back in the league in order to keep him. The only question is how much.
I’m not saying that the Dolphins wouldn’t like to see Landry keep himself under control a little better. But this deal with Landry isn’t going to come down to his act on and off the field. Its going to come down to money just like it always does.
Specifically, the Dolphins have to decide if they want to pay the best receiver on their team like a number one receiver even though he lines up in the slot. Bilbo knows it. Tannenbaum knows it. Everything else is just sound and fury.
This story was written by Tom Shannon. Follow him on Twitter: @bearingthenews
