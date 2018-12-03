|
It looks like the Miami Dolphins are attempting to at least keep some of their players rather than go into full rebuild mode. According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, the Dolphins have offered a contract to right tackle Ja'Wuan James in hopes he will remain with the team long term.
Now, the decision is entirely up to him.
Reportedly, the contract is worth less annually than the $9.3 million dollar option, and is structured in hopes of being fair to both sides. However, it is likely that - as a solid NFL right tackle - James would get more from another team if he were to hit the open market, so now it boils down to how much James wants to be with the team that drafted him 19th overall in the 2014 NFL draft.
As it stands, the option is still active on James, which means he and his agent cannot negotiate a new contract or a potential trade with any other team, though it was reported that the Dolphins had been shopping James around the league.
According to Salguero, James has told multiple teammates that he would like to remain with Miami, but what the team is doing with this contract offer - which has not been disclosed - is asking him to prove that he means it when he says he wants to be a Dolphin, similarly to how wide receiver Kenny Stills opted to remain in Miami rather than take the larger offers presented to him from other teams.
Should James reject the offer, he will likely be released in order to free up even more cap space as the team prepares for what appears to be an active free agency run.
James has been solid for the Dolphins in pass protection since he was drafted, though he has not been elite; the lack of viable options for teams in free agency at that position would make James a coveted commodity.
If James decides to stay, however, it would mean Miami has much less work to do on the offensive line, as surprise standout Jesse Davis would then be penciled in as the team's starting right guard while James remains at right tackle, meaning Miami would just need to find someone to finally nail down the left guard position between veteran center Mike Pouncey and left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
There is a lot more riding on this decision than meets the eye, and with the exodus of talent that has already taken place, it would be a real bolster to the team if James accepted a team-friendly contract while they work on replacing the talent already lost.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
