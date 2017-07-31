|
There was a lot of talk regarding the trades between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason; it ultimately led to the acquisition of tight end Julius Thomas who failed to return to his star form while he was in Jacksonville, prompting many to believe he would more like his Denver-self with Adam Gase as his coach in Miami.
So far, in training camp, Thomas has failed to live up to those lofty expectations, as his use in scrimmages has been minimal, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill favoring the likes of DeVante Parker, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills.
But unlike the fans who are watching and waiting to hear that Thomas and QB Ryan Tannehill have built up a strong rapport in practice, head coach Adam Gase isn't the least bit concerned over the fact that Thomas isn't getting many targets.
"The thing about him is he’s been in this long enough, but especially in this offense, he kind of understands about just keep doing what I’m supposed to do and going out there and working in individual." Gase said. "His big focus is always going to be getting good in the run game because he knows that’s going to be something that’s bigger than what we did in Denver and the chemistry between those two guys in the passing game, I feel like is pretty good, and those two have confidence in it."
As for Thomas himself, he has the same confidence in Gase that Gase seems to have in him, which - as it's been said before - is the reason Thomas wanted to come to Miami and play for his old offensive coordinator.
“The offense has changed a little bit, but it’s the same terminology." he said. "‘Goose’ (Adam Gase) is always going to be the same guy. That’s the beauty of playing for him. That’s why so many guys appreciate him and want to play for him. That’s what made me want to come back here and play for a guy that I respect and the way he relates to players. He’s humble. He doesn’t have that aura of ‘I’m this head coach.’ He just comes to you and he talks to you and lets you know what’s expected and he holds you to that. That’s always been appreciated.”
All nicknames aside, it's clear that despite the lack of targets for Thomas in practice, everyone seems to still be on the same page. Gase gave the most likely reason for the lack of targets, and it's simply the fact that Tannehill has been aiming elsewhere during his practice reps.
And that's perfectly okay.
There will be more opportunities for Thomas to get some catches in, he caught a nice lob from Tannehill near the sidelines just on Monday in fact. The key to the Adam Gase offense is to spread the ball around, and if that means Thomas doesn't get as many targets as some think he should, then Gase is clearly okay with that.
And so should the fans.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
April 2017