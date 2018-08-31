|
Kalen Ballage was making up for lost time.
After shining in the first preseason game, the Miami Dolphins rookie running back missed the next two games while dealing with a concussion. He jumped right back into where he left off, totaling 62 yards on seven touches with a rushing touchdown in the Dolphins 34-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth preseason game.
“I like this group,” Gase said of his 2018 rookie class as a whole. “I like the way they work. I like the way they handle everything that we do from the start of the day to the end of the day … They’re going to find a way to get things done the right way.”
And Ballage, a 6-foot-2, 238 pound bruiser with speed, is doing things well enough that he’ll be a contributor this season as the third string running back behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.
“Really it’s nothing I even think about,” says Ballage of his performance. “I’ve been playing football since I was nine or ten years old. I see a lane. I see an opportunity. And I just go.”
And go he does. Ballage did have a hiccup early in camp when quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw him out of the huddle, them yelled at him on the sideline during a practice for missing a key blocking assignment. But Tannehill and Ballage have talked about that, and see it as a learning opportunity.
“I think my football knowledge in general has grown a lot,” said Ballage. “Just learning the little details. The ins and outs of the game that I may not have known before. I think that’s allowed me to really grow, physically as well,”
“In my mind, there is always more,” he continued. “I feel like I can do more. There is more that I want to do. So I’m just going to continue to grow. Continue to learn the play book and get better.”
Head coach Adam Gase is noticing.
“I was excited,” said Gase after the game. “A couple of us were talking on the sideline before the game and tried to gauge where he was at, and he looked very focused. I think you can tell from that first play of the game (where) he could’ve easily stepped out of bounds, he leaned back in and he had good contact there and got going a little bit. That was good to see. I think he came out here with a purpose, and I think he (showed) that.”
Ballage’s teammates noticed too.
“A lot of the guys were proud of me, knowing what I was doing,” Ballage said. “Staying engaged. Making plays... I just want to be somebody that’s trusted with the ball in my hands.”
“My time will come,” Ballage said. “I truly believe that. I feel God is going to put me in a position to make plays. If I get the chance, I want to do the best I can.”
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
