1,696 professional football players each have their own story. For Kenyan Drake, his dream was officially complete in 2016, when the Miami Dolphins drafted him in the third round.
Drake attended Hillgrove High School, located in Powder Springs, Georgia. Drake played his high school football at Hillgrove. Senior year was a memorable experience on the field for Drake. Rushing for 1,610 yards with 18 touchdowns, Drake secured the Gatorade Football Player of the Year, for the state of Georgia.
At the completion of his high school career, Drake decided to extend his football education, at the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa. Drake’s mentor while on Alabama’s squad from 2012-2015? A very familiar face in Coach Nick Saban. Throughout Drake’s tenure with an elite program such as the Crimson Tide, there was a lot of success.
In 2012, Drake’s true freshman campaign, he was a backup to Eddie Lacy, who is currently an NFL free agent, and T.J. Yeldon, a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the end of the season, Drake finished with five rushing touchdowns. Alabama captured their 15th National Championship in the same season, defeating Notre Dame in blowout fashion, 42-14.
Drake’s junior season was hard to fully swallow. Appearing in only five games due to a broken leg, Drake had to watch his teammates consistently from the sidelines. Senior season, on the other hand, wound up to be one to remember. 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship. Alabama Vs. Clemson. Ahead 31-27 midway through quarter four, Drake returned a kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown, punctuating Alabama’s 16th National Title.
The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers, 45-40 in that game. As Drake’s career in Tuscaloosa came to a memorable close, Coach Nick Saban had high words to speak of Drake’s football mentality.
"Kenyan Drake is a unique style player," Saban said. "He's kind of a specialty guy who is a great receiver, especially as a mismatch guy out of the backfield, but he can also go out and run routes like a receiver. And he does have some potential as a running back, which is his natural position, especially on any kind of space plays. This is a guy that some people are going to covet, especially in style of play that you have right now.
"Bill Belichick and I were talking last night about 60-65 percent passing in the NFL right now. Well, that's certainly a guy you could feature in an offense like that."
The Miami Dolphins listened to Saban’s words, selecting Drake with pick #73 in the third round. Drake made his NFL debut in the Fall of 2016, as the Dolphins traveled to face the Seattle Seahawks. Drake secured his first professional rushing touchdown against New England the week after.
On November 6, a home game versus the New York Jets, Drake had a 96-yard kickoff return for a score, his second return TD in his football career. The Miami Dolphins clinched their second postseason berth in franchise history, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild-Card round, 30-12.
The following season, Coach Adam Gase made a shocking move in October, shipping rising superstar RB Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles. This move meant Drake moved one spot up the official depth chart, understudying Damian Williams, who was signed to a contract this past offseason by the Kansas City Chiefs. In week twelve versus Tampa Bay, Williams sustained an injury mid-game, allowing Drake to become the starting back.
From weeks 12-17, Drake made his presence well known, rushing for 644 yards and three touchdowns, in six starts. A key characteristic Coach Adam Gase talked about with Drake was improving his maturity, which was a key issue. In Miami’s 22-16 season-finale lost to Buffalo in 2017, Drake was ejected for tossing a Bills player’s helmet mid-field during a scuffle.
Miami signed future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore to a 1-year deal this past offseason, hoping Gore can become a positive mentor to Drake, and the duo can establish a strong running game, something the Dolphins have not accomplished since the Ronnie Brown-Ricky Williams days.
“Occasionally I want to possibly hurt Drake every once in a while,” said Gase, “but he’s my guy. He does so many good things, but he always does one thing, whether it be on or off the field, that will test me.
“I kinda like it."
Now, Drake is continuing where he left off at the end of 2017, and seems primed to make a huge leap, similarly to how Jay Ajayi burst onto the scene in 2016. Only this time, the ceiling appears to be much, much higher.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BLiguoriSports
