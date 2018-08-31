|
As the Miami Dolphins cut down to 53 for the regular season, PhinManiacs will provide up to date information as it comes in. The team must complete their trimming by September 1, Saturday at 4:00 P.M. They currently have 90 players on the roster, so 37 players will be sent packing before time runs out.
So as cuts are made, here is where we'll give the updates and brief analysis of each player that goes, and we'll also keep track of how many get released.
1. Kicker Greg Joseph
Joseph, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of FAU to compete with seventh-round draft pick Jason Sanders, was reported as having lost the job to the team's draft choice and will be released, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
The 24-year old Joseph seemed to be neck-and-neck with Sanders all the way, and likely lost the job solely on the principle of Sanders being a draft pick. When the race is a tie, preference comes into play. But Joseph certainly proved he has the leg to be an NFL kicker, making all three of his preseason field goal attempts from 48, 54, and 33 yards.
If a team is in need of a kicker at any point, Joseph would seem to be a fine addition to a roster.
2. Tight End Gavin Escobar
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Miami Dolphins are releasing veteran tight end Gavin Escobar, who was signed as a free agent by the team back on April 16th to compete with rookies Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, and veterans MarQueis Gray, A.J. Derby and Thomas Duarte for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.
Escobar was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft and was projected as having high upside as a weapon in the offense for them, putting up 333 yards and 8 touchdowns on 30 receptions for them. Numerous injuries kept him from reaching his full potential, however, and he wound up landing with the Chiefs and Ravens before coming to Miami.
With the Dolphins, Escobar only recorded a mere 3 catches for a total of 27 yards, while rookie Mike Gesicki continued to elevate himself in the depth chart to the point of being projected as a starter. With the competition he was facing, Escobar couldn't keep up, and he now finds himself looking for another job.
